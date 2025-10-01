Ukraine Is LOST, And USA Knows It | Ray McGovern

Originally published on 1 Oct 2025.

While Trump publicly berates Putin and threatens sanctions, back channels are buzzing with talk of a negotiated settlement in Ukraine. Is the whole spectacle just "lipstick on a pig" to disguise a historic defeat for the US and NATO? And as one fire seems to be dying down, could a desperate Israel be about to ignite a catastrophic war with Iran?To discuss this and more, today I'm talking again to Ray McGovern, a former CIA analyst responsible for preparing the US President's Daily Briefs.We break down Trump's unprecedented address to his top generals and what it reveals about loyalty versus the military oath to the Constitution. We also explore the "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" nature of his foreign policy: seeking a deal in Ukraine while enabling genocide in the Middle East. We discuss the sinking of civilian vessels as a desperate show of force, the history of Western betrayals that brought us here, and the looming threat of an Israeli strike on Iran that could drag the world into a wider conflict.


