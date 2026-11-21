AI-generated illustration.

ON 10 NOVEMBER 2026, representatives of Ukraine and Russia gathered in Abu Dhabi to begin negotiations aimed at ending the war.[1] The Ukrainian delegation was led by Rustem Umerov, born in 1982 in Samarkand, where his Crimean Tatar family had been deported under Stalin. Among the participants was also Davyd Arakhamia, who had headed the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul in the spring of 2022. Arakhamia was born in 1979 in Sochi, Russia, into a family of Georgian origin.[2]

The Russian delegation was led by Vladimir Medinsky, born in 1970 in the Ukrainian town of Smila, in Cherkasy Oblast. Another prominent Russian negotiator is Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund. He was also part of Putin’s delegation at the summit with Trump in Alaska in 2025. On 12 November, he took part in the Kremlin’s discussions with the American negotiators about the outcome of the Abu Dhabi talks. Dmitriev was born in Kyiv in 1975.[3]

All four were born in the Soviet Union. Their life stories are intertwined in different ways with the borders, population movements and national identities that the war has now set against one another.

In my previous essay, »Which Ukraine Do You Mean?«, I tried to understand the contentious events of 2014 by going back to the presidential election of 2010. The deep divisions within Ukraine were already apparent then. But to understand these divisions, we can – and should – go further back still. My initial attempts to explore the question took me back to 2004 and 1993, and to voices from Donbas that make it all the more pressing.

Divided Loyalties

But before we get there, I want to turn to a few people who have ended up on opposite sides of the war. Sometimes within the same family. Let me once again begin with a few events from 2014. On 1 March that year, Rear Admiral Denys Berezovsky was appointed commander of the Ukrainian Navy. The very next day, he declared his allegiance to the new authorities in Crimea, who were backed by Russia.

Berezovsky also tried to persuade other Ukrainian officers to follow him. Among other things, he argued that Viktor Yanukovych was still Ukraine’s lawful president and questioned the change of power in Kyiv. Some officers followed him. Others refused.

One of those who switched sides was Vice Admiral Serhiy Yeliseyev, formerly First Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Navy. In February, Ukrainian General Viktor Nazarov had been sent to Crimea to put the navy on a higher state of alert. He later recounted how Yeliseyev had requested his discharge. When asked why, he had replied: »I’m not going to do anything. I’m Russian. I’m not going to fight Russians.«[4]

These were people who had served in the same armed forces, under the same flag, yet reached opposite conclusions about their duty. It is worth recalling that Crimea belonged to the Russian Soviet republic until 1954. Someone born there in the early 1950s was therefore born in Russia, within the Soviet Union, and could become a Ukrainian citizen in 1991 without ever having moved. That tells us nothing about how such a person ought to have chosen in 2014. But it does tell us something about how complicated the question of national belonging could be.

There is a similar example in Donbas. Aleksandr Khodakovsky had been a commander in Alpha, the special forces unit of Ukraine’s Security Service, the SBU. In the spring of 2014, he instead became one of the rebel leaders in Donetsk and organised the Vostok Battalion, which fought against Ukrainian government forces.[5] A former Ukrainian security officer now leading soldiers into battle against the state he had once served. How are we to understand such choices?

In other cases, the dividing line has run straight through families. In June 2026, The Times told the story of two 26-year-old identical twins from the Kherson region, Oleksii and Viktor Boshyn. One had served in Ukraine’s marine infantry and spent more than three years in Russian captivity. The other had joined the Russian army.[6] Two brothers, born and raised in the same family, who had chosen opposite sides in the same war.

In October 2022, The Guardian interviewed a Ukrainian soldier named Artur. His father Oleg, a former officer in the Ukrainian army, had joined the rebels in Donetsk in 2016. Father and son had become enemies in a war in which both believed they were fighting for what was right.[7] In February 2024, Sweden’s TV4 reported on the Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr, whose father was fighting on the Russian side as a tank crewman.[8]

Such stories could be dismissed as exceptions. But how many exceptions does it take before they begin to tell us something about the very nature of the war?

Donbas Before the War

In June 1993, the Canadian journalist Chrystia Freeland travelled to Donetsk to report on a major miners’ strike. Her article was published in The Washington Post on 18 June. Ukraine had been independent for less than two years.

The miner Volodymyr Dudkin said he had voted for independence and for President Leonid Kravchuk, but now regretted it: »We voted for independence and for Kravchuk because we thought our rich Ukrainian black soil would make us wealthier. Instead, we have grown poorer and poorer, even poorer than our Russian neighbours.«

But the strike leader Oleksandr Kalinin expressed a different view: »They always accuse Donbass of wanting to leave Ukraine.« Joining Russia, he argued, would be suicide for the region.[9]

Two people from the same industrial region, both dissatisfied with developments since independence, but with different visions of the future. Already in 1993, then, the relationship between Donbas and the new Ukrainian state was a subject of debate. And it was not simply a question of economics. Demands for regional autonomy had also begun to take political shape.

Eleven years later, they resurfaced with renewed force. During the Orange Revolution of 2004, when the presidential election between Viktor Yushchenko and Viktor Yanukovych sparked widespread protests, representatives from eastern and southern Ukraine gathered in Severodonetsk. They met to discuss how their regions should respond to a shift in power in Kyiv. The Donetsk Regional Council initiated a referendum on federalisation.

Its chairman, Boris Kolesnikov, rejected accusations of separatism: »Now, because of a misinterpretation, Donbas is being accused of separatism, of wanting to split the country, of wanting to destroy it.« He explained that the Donetsk region would have equal status if Ukraine became a federation.[10] The question, then, was not necessarily one of leaving Ukraine, but of changing the structure of the Ukrainian state.

Yet opinions also differed among ordinary residents. In December 2004, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty interviewed miners in Donetsk. One of them, Volodymyr, supported demands for autonomy because he believed Donbas would be better off without having to support western Ukraine financially.

Another, Serhiy, was even more outspoken: »My father is Ukrainian, my mother is Russian, but I have nothing in common with the people in western Ukraine, with those fascists. I feel more Russian than Ukrainian.«[11]

In a report published in The Guardian that same month, we meet 19-year-old miner Alexei Ivanov, who took a very different view: »I don’t really care who wins, as long as they pay the money on time. We’re all the same, east and west, we’re all Ukrainians.«[12]

One miner says he feels more Russian than Ukrainian. Another says they are all Ukrainians. Both live in Donbas, in the same country, yet they hardly seem to be speaking about the same reality. This is ten years before the war begins.

The interviews are, of course, not opinion polls. The journalists themselves chose whom to speak to and which statements to publish. But that does not make the opposing voices any less interesting. They show that questions about Donbas’s place within Ukraine, its political status and its relationship with the rest of the country did not arise in the spring of 2014. They had been there long before.

Regional Identities

It is also worth distinguishing between regional identity, demands for federalisation and a desire to join Russia. These were not the same thing, even if they sometimes came together. Such statements need to be understood in their historical context. For a resident of Donbas in 2004, identifying as Russian did not necessarily mean wanting the region to become part of Russia. Under Soviet rule, ethnic nationality and citizenship had been separate categories. After independence, many of the old identities persisted. It was perfectly possible to feel Russian, regard Donbas as home and be a Ukrainian citizen.

Sociological surveys offer a broader picture. In 2018, the Polish Centre for Eastern Studies (OSW) presented findings from surveys conducted in Donetsk and Lviv in 1994, 1999 and 2004.

In Donetsk, just over 55 per cent of respondents in 1994 identified primarily as residents of Donetsk. Ten years later, the proportion had risen to slightly more than 68 per cent. The proportion identifying as Ukrainian, by contrast, remained at around 40 per cent.[13] In Lviv, the picture was different. Both Ukrainian and local identities were strongly represented.

Even more revealing is a survey from 2004 in which residents of Luhansk and Lviv were asked to describe each other’s regions. People in Luhansk regarded Galicia as an aggressive region intent on imposing its values on the entire country. People in Lviv held the same view of Donbas. At the same time, both groups believed that their own region should serve as a model for Ukraine’s development as a whole, and that it had the right to live according to its own principles.[14]

It is a strangely symmetrical picture of a country whose inhabitants already viewed one another with such distrust ten years before the war. The divisions, then, were not simply between Ukraine and Russia. Long before the war broke out, deep fault lines existed within Ukraine itself, between people with different historical experiences, political convictions and visions of their country’s future.

Internal Divisions and Geopolitics

These divisions did not, of course, develop in a political vacuum. They have become increasingly intertwined with the geopolitical struggle between the West and Russia.

At the NATO summit in Bucharest in April 2008, member states declared that Ukraine and Georgia would become members of the alliance, without specifying when. The decision was taken despite Russia’s stated opposition and despite the fact that NATO membership was deeply contested within Ukraine itself. In an opinion poll that same year, 57 per cent of respondents who were familiar with NATO said they would vote against Ukrainian membership, while only 23 per cent said they would vote in favour. Opposition was particularly strong in eastern and southern Ukraine.[15]

As late as 2011, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly noted in a report that membership lacked broad popular support in Ukraine. Some opinion polls showed support at less than 20 per cent. The Assembly described the Ukrainian public’s attitude towards NATO as the greatest challenge facing relations between Ukraine and the alliance.[16]

Western powers have since continued to strengthen their political and military influence in Ukraine, while Russia has opposed this development, citing its security interests.[17] The geopolitical confrontation has deepened, with ever greater military involvement and, ultimately, a war whose devastation scarcely anyone could have imagined.

In my previous essay, »Which Ukraine Do You Mean?«, I described how militant groups seized government buildings in Kyiv in February 2014. What happened next within Ukraine’s security apparatus was the subject of an extensive investigation published by The New York Times in 2024. The CIA developed a close intelligence partnership with the new leadership. Over the following years, this resulted, among other things, in twelve secret intelligence bases along the border with Russia.[18]

In April 2014, rebels in eastern Ukraine, in turn, seized government buildings and offices of the security service. In Sloviansk, the occupation was led by Igor Girkin, a former Russian security officer who had arrived from Russia with an armed group. The European Court of Human Rights subsequently concluded that Russia had already played a significant military role in Donbas in the spring of 2014.[19]

Civil war and proxy war need not be mutually exclusive descriptions. Internal divisions and great-power rivalry have become part of the same conflict. And caught in between are the people of Ukraine, on both sides of the front line.

Western Rhetoric and Peace

We in the West, too, have become increasingly drawn into the language of war. Those politicians who reject the other side’s perspective in the strongest possible terms have come to dominate political debate. I have spoken of family ties on both sides of the war in Ukraine. As the conflict has deepened, the family histories of Western politicians have also become part of the political struggle.

Russian officials have, among other things, drawn attention to the fact that former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s grandfather was an officer in the Wehrmacht, described in his military records as a committed National Socialist. They have likewise pointed out that Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s grandfather was a member of both the Nazi Party and the SA.[20]

The Canadian journalist Chrystia Freeland, who reported on the miners’ strike in Donetsk in 1993, would go on to have a successful political career. She became Canada’s foreign minister and later deputy prime minister. She also became one of the Canadian government’s most prominent advocates of support for Ukraine.[21] Freeland herself has Ukrainian roots. Her maternal grandfather, Mykhailo Khomiak, was editor-in-chief of the Ukrainian-language newspaper Krakivski Vistiduring the Second World War. Published under the German occupation, the newspaper carried, among other things, antisemitic propaganda.[22]

On 22 September 2023, a bizarre and baffling episode unfolded in the Canadian Parliament. The Speaker, Anthony Rota, introduced 98-year-old Ukrainian veteran Yaroslav Hunka as a hero who had fought against the Russians during the Second World War. Members of Parliament rose to their feet and applauded. Among them were Chrystia Freeland, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

But which army had Hunka fought in? Surely the question should have occurred to them there and then. Yet it was only afterwards that the answer became an international scandal. Hunka had served in the 14th Waffen-SS Division, also known as the Galicia Division, formed from Ukrainian volunteers under German command. Rota took responsibility for the invitation and resigned.[23]

Freeland’s reaction is at least as interesting. On 5 October 2023, journalists questioned her about the incident. She replied that the Speaker had made a serious mistake, that it had caused great pain, and that he had accepted the consequences by resigning.

Then she added: »We can’t change the fact that he made that mistake. We can though, all of us, decide how effective Vladimir Putin is at weaponizing that mistake.« She went on to urge everyone to recognise that Russian propaganda was real and to resist forcefully everything Putin said and did.[24]

It is strange – and more than a little troubling – that Western politicians seem to find it so difficult to understand how their own statements risk confirming precisely the image Russian hardliners have of the West.

The negotiations in Abu Dhabi may have marked the beginning of a long process. And even if the parties eventually manage to agree on peace – will Ukraine’s Western allies then be prepared to accept it?

Henrik Petersen is a Swedish writer, translator and editor based in Stockholm. He served on the Nobel Committee for Literature from 2018 to 2020. His writing explores literature, history and international politics. On his Substack, he publishes commentary on international affairs.

Footnotes

[1] Sasha Vakulina, »Who’s who from Ukraine and Russia at the Abu Dhabi peace talks?«, Euronews, 10 November 2026. https://www.euronews.com/2026/11/10/whos-who-from-ukraine-and-russia-at-the-abu-dhabi-peace-talks

[2] For Umerov’s birthplace and his family’s deportation, see »Effective negotiator: Things to know about the new Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov«, RBC-Ukraine, 6 September 2023: https://newsukraine.rbc.ua/news/an-effective-negotiator-things-to-know-about-1693999489.html

For Arakhamia’s birthplace and Georgian background, see Ukrainian News Agency, »Arakhamia David Georgievich«: https://ukranews.com/en/dossier/372-arakhamia-david-georgievich

Arakhamia headed Ukraine’s delegation at the negotiations with Russia in Istanbul in 2022; see the account published by the Office of the President of Ukraine: https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/na-peregovorah-iz-rosiyeyu-ukrayinska-delegaciya-oficijno-pr-73933

[3] Medinsky’s birthplace and year of birth are listed in the Ukrainian military intelligence service’s database: https://war-sanctions.gur.gov.ua/en/sanctions/persons/2459

For Dmitriev’s background, see »Who is Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian envoy who helped craft the Ukraine peace proposal?«, PBS News/AP: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/who-is-kirill-dmitriev-the-russian-envoy-who-helped-craft-the-ukraine-peace-proposal

Dmitriev’s participation in the Kremlin meeting on 12 November 2026 is documented by Reuters: https://www.reutersconnect.com/item/russian-president-vladimir-putin-meets-with-us-special-representatives-steve-witkoff-and-jared-kushner-in-moscow/dGFnOnJldXRlcnMuY29tLDIwMjY6bmV3c21sX1JDMkRNT0FLTkVVSw

[4] Dmytro Yevtchyn, »Українські адмірали на службі в Росії? Історії „дезертирів“, які не вийшли з Криму« [Ukrainian Admirals in Russian Service? Stories of ›Deserters‹ Who Never Left Crimea], Radio Svoboda, 8 January 2022. The article recounts General Viktor Nazarov’s account of Yeliseyev and describes Berezovsky’s change of allegiance. https://www.radiosvoboda.org/a/ukrayinski-admiraly-na-sluzhbi-v-rosiyi-istoriyi-dezertyriv/31617682.html

[5] Gabriela Baczynska, »Des volontaires étrangers aux côtés des séparatistes de Donetsk«, Reuters, 2 June 2014, published in La Tribune. https://www.latribune.fr/depeches/reuters/2014-06-02/des-volontaires-etrangers-aux-cotes-des-separatistes-de-donetsk.html

See also »Volunteers or paid fighters? The Vostok Battalion looms large in war with Kiev«, The Guardian, 6 June 2014. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/jun/06/the-vostok-battalion-shaping-the-eastern-ukraine-conflict

[6] »One twin fought for Ukraine. The other is in Putin’s army«, The Times, June 2026. https://www.thetimes.com/world/russia-ukraine-war/article/twins-ukraine-russia-war-fight-opposite-sides-xpb67v22z

[7] »›He joined the enemy‹: a Ukraine soldier on fighting his father on Russian side«, The Guardian, 14 October 2022. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/oct/14/ukraine-soldier-confronts-father-fighting-russia-putin

[8] »Far och son möttes i kriget – på varsin sida« [Father and Son Met in the War – on Opposite Sides], TV4 Nyheterna, 11 February 2024. https://www.tv4.se/artikel/2UCKNbfCyNNkqlTTqnd8Ve/far-och-son-moettes-i-kriget-pa-varsin-sida

[9] Chrystia Freeland, »Miners Blame Decline on Kiev«, The Washington Post, 18 June 1993. The article contains interviews with the miner Volodymyr Dudkin and strike leader Oleksandr Kalinin. https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1993/06/18/miners-blame-decline-on-kiev/fdb9c6de-6892-4f3f-87b0-f4668fe64a90/

[10] »Колесников отвергает обвинения в сепаратизме и говорит, что главной задачей референдума является…« [Kolesnikov Rejects Accusations of Separatism and Explains the Main Purpose of the Referendum], ОстроВ (Ostrov), 1 December 2004. The article reproduces Kolesnikov’s statements on federalisation and the status of the Donetsk region. https://www.ostro.org/ru/news/kolesnykov-otvergaet-obvynenyya-v-separatyzme-y-govoryt-chto-glavnoj-zadachej-referenduma-yavlyaets-i10794

[11] Valentinas Mite, »Ukraine: Election Crisis Highlights Difference In Attitudes Between East, West«, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 7 December 2004. Contains interviews with the miners Volodymyr and Serhiy, as well as an account of demands for autonomy in Donetsk. https://www.rferl.org/a/1056270.html

[12] James Meek, »Divided they stand«, The Guardian, 10 December 2004. The article contains the interview with 19-year-old miner Alexei Ivanov in Donetsk. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2004/dec/10/ukraine.jamesmeek

[13] Yulia Abibok, »On the way to creating the ›Donbas people‹. Identity policy in the self-proclaimed republics in east Ukraine«, OSW Commentary, no. 270, Centre for Eastern Studies, 5 June 2018, pp. 2–3. The report presents sociological surveys from 1994, 1999 and 2004, showing that regional identity predominated in Donetsk. Just over 55 per cent identified primarily as residents of Donetsk in 1994, compared with just over 68 per cent in 2004. The proportion identifying as Ukrainian remained at around 40 per cent. https://www.osw.waw.pl/sites/default/files/commentary_270.pdf

[14] Yulia Abibok, »On the way to creating the ›Donbas people‹«, OSW Commentary, no. 270, 2018, p. 3. The report describes a 2004 survey in which residents of Luhansk and Lviv characterised each other’s regions as aggressive and intent on imposing their values on the rest of Ukraine. At the same time, both groups believed their own region should serve as a model for the country’s development. https://www.osw.waw.pl/sites/default/files/commentary_270.pdf

[15] NATO, »Bucharest Summit Declaration«, 3 April 2008, paragraph 23. The member states explicitly declared that Ukraine and Georgia would become members, without granting either country a Membership Action Plan (MAP). https://www.nato.int/en/about-us/official-texts-and-resources/official-texts/2008/04/03/bucharest-summit-declaration

International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), »Ukraine Public Opinion Survey 2008«, p. 35. https://www.ifes.org/sites/default/files/migrate/ukrainesurvey_2009_0.pdf

[16] NATO Parliamentary Assembly, report, 2011, paragraphs 32–33. https://www.ft.dk/samling/20111/almdel/NPA/bilag/7/1042267.pdf

[17] William J. Burns, US Ambassador to Moscow, »Nyet Means Nyet: Russia’s NATO Enlargement Redlines«, diplomatic cable to Washington, 1 February 2008, no. 08MOSCOW265. Burns reported that opposition to Ukrainian NATO membership extended far beyond the Russian leadership and that the issue risked dividing Ukraine, potentially with violent consequences. https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/08MOSCOW265_a.html

US Department of Defense, »DOD Announces $250M to Ukraine«, 18 June 2019. https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/1879340/dod-announces-250m-to-ukraine/

[18] Adam Entous and Michael Schwirtz, »The Spy War: How the C.I.A. Secretly Helps Ukraine Fight Putin«, The New York Times, 25 February 2024. https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/25/world/europe/cia-ukraine-intelligence-russia-war.html

[19] European Court of Human Rights, Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia, applications nos. 8019/16, 43800/14 and 28525/20, judgment of 9 July 2025. See the Court’s account of Igor Girkin’s role in Sloviansk in April 2014 and his connections with the Russian authorities. https://hudoc.echr.coe.int/eng?i=001-243068

[20] For Annalena Baerbock’s grandfather Waldemar Baerbock and the Russian government’s references to his background, see »Moskau lehnt Baerbocks Uno-Kandidatur mit Naziverweis ab«, Der Spiegel, 19 March 2025: https://www.spiegel.de/ausland/annalena-baerbock-kreml-nutzt-wehrmachtsvergangenheit-des-grossvaters-gegen-uno-plaene-a-e0410f90-54b2-4b53-bd04-bf4506ab841c

For Friedrich Merz’s grandfather Josef Paul Sauvigny, see Kersten Augustin and Martin Teigeler, »Friedrich Merz und sein Naziopa: Kann Merz als Bundeskanzler dazu weiter schweigen?«, taz, 8 May 2025: https://taz.de/Friedrich-Merz-und-sein-Naziopa/!6086702/

[21] For Chrystia Freeland’s ministerial positions, see the Canadian government’s historical register of ministries and ministers. Freeland served as foreign minister from 2017 to 2019 and as deputy prime minister from 2019 to 2024. https://guide-ministries.canada.ca/en/canadian-ministries/ministry-details/34/1

[22] John-Paul Himka, »Krakivski visti and the Jews, 1943: A Contribution to the History of Ukrainian-Jewish Relations during the Second World War«, Journal of Ukrainian Studies, vol. 21, nos. 1–2, 1996, pp. 81–95. The study draws on the newspaper’s editorial archives, including Mykhailo Khomiak’s papers, and documents the publication of antisemitic articles during the German occupation. https://diasporiana.org.ua/wp-content/uploads/books/13742/file.pdf

[23] »Canada’s House speaker resigns over inviting a man who fought for a Nazi unit to Parliament«, Associated Press, 26 September 2023. The article describes the tribute to Yaroslav Hunka on 22 September, his service in the Waffen-SS and Speaker Anthony Rota’s resignation. https://apnews.com/article/d4ca05841193409e455cee3b19fcee6b

[24] Eric Stober, »Freeland warns of Russian propaganda after Putin comments on Hunka invite«, Global News, 5 October 2023. The article reproduces Freeland’s statement about how Vladimir Putin could weaponise the scandal. https://globalnews.ca/news/10007494/yaroslav-hunka-nazi-parliament-vladimir-putin/