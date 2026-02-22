Ukraine Peace Blocked AGAIN by Europe | Ian Proud

Original video: https://youtu.be/F5RriRhSF5s

A US armada off Iran, airlifts into the region, and Geneva talks running in parallel with Russia-Ukraine negotiations—signal for a real strike, or a pressure bluff meant to force a nuclear deal and spark unrest at home?

In this episode I’m joined by Ian Proud, former UK diplomat and the voice behind The Peacemonger, to weigh the Iran buildup, Israel’s trigger risk, and the odd Geneva setup with Trump’s inner-circle negotiators. We also dig into Europe’s role in blocking an end to the Ukraine war, the EU’s push for militarization and central power, and the financial and political bombshell of fast-tracking Ukraine into EU structures. We close on the Russia-China-Iran triangle, hedging vs alliance talk, and the Hormuz nightmare scenario hanging over global energy.

Links:

Ian Proud Substack The Peacemonger: https://thepeacemonger.substack.com/

Ian Proud YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@IanProud

Ian Proud on X: https://x.com/proud_diplomat

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:01:36 Iran buildup, flotilla scale, pressure tactics

00:05:02 Israel strike risk and US entanglement

00:06:42 Geneva dual-track talks and war theater swapping

00:10:16 Witkoff and Kushner credibility and sequencing

00:14:45 Missile demands, JCPOA legacy, Europe in lockstep

00:20:44 EU militarization, enemy politics, sovereignty pushback

00:23:49 Ukraine fast-track EU plan and budget reality

00:37:19 China Russia Iran coordination and Hormuz risk

00:40:59 Hedging logic and closing remarks