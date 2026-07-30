Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Ukraine War Narrative COLLAPSES. Europe Starts Panicking | Ian Proud
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Ukraine War Narrative COLLAPSES. Europe Starts Panicking | Ian Proud

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz

It is sinking in that despite the Ukraine's much touted "successes" with drone warfare, the battle field is about to change dramatically, as Russia consolidates the last Ukrainian strongholds. Time is running out on the war narrative and the European Elites know it.Ian Proud, former British diplomat and writer behind The Peacemonger, joins Pascal Lottaz to discuss the Ukraine war, Iran, Western media coverage, and Europe’s political and economic problems. They examine Russia’s restraint, Europe’s support for Ukraine, rising energy costs, the EU’s future, public discontent, and the need to rebuild relations between Europe and Russia.Links:Ian Proud on YouTube:    / @ianproud  The Peacemonger on Substack: https://thepeacemonger.substack.com/Ian Proud on X: https://x.com/proud_diplomatNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00 Ukraine, Iran, and US support05:39 Western media and the war narrative08:55 UK policy and public discontent17:01 Russia’s restraint and Europe’s limits26:49 Energy costs and Europe’s future34:50 Hungary and double standards in Europe40:14 Russia’s ties with Europe46:24 What to watch in the months ahead

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