Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Ukraine’s Last Chance To Save Odessa | Dr. Michael Rossi
0:00
-50:14

Ukraine’s Last Chance To Save Odessa | Dr. Michael Rossi

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Nov 28, 2025

Originally published on 27 Nov 2025.

Ever since Donald Trump came back into office, the US went through several phases of diplomacy and then renewed military escalations with Russia. The latest swing of the pendulum has us again talking about peace, this time based on a so-called 28-point plan. But is it a real effort toward peace or just the latest ploy to lure Moscow into giving up its battle field advantage?Here to discuss with me today is Dr. Michael Rossi, a lecturer of International Relations at Rutgers University and the Host of the Michal Rossi PolSci YouTube Channel.Links:Michael's YT Channel: ‪@MichaelRossiPoliSci‬ Michael's Twitter:   / rossisci  Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture