Ukraine’s Last Chance To Save Odessa | Dr. Michael Rossi

Originally published on 27 Nov 2025.
Ever since Donald Trump came back into office, the US went through several phases of diplomacy and then renewed military escalations with Russia. The latest swing of the pendulum has us again talking about peace, this time based on a so-called 28-point plan. But is it a real effort toward peace or just the latest ploy to lure Moscow into giving up its battle field advantage?Here to discuss with me today is Dr. Michael Rossi, a lecturer of International Relations at Rutgers University and the Host of the Michal Rossi PolSci YouTube Channel.Links:Michael's YT Channel: @MichaelRossiPoliSci Michael's Twitter: / rossisci Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...