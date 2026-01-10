Unbroken: EU Removes His Human Rights. But He Won't Give Up | Col. Jacques Baud

Originally published on Jan 9, 2026.

On December 15, the EU listed the former Swiss army colonel, Jacques Baud, on its Russia Sanctions list, barring him from even buying food. He isn't suffering because he committed any crime. On the contrary, his actions are perfectly legal; they are just not the kind of "behavior" the EU likes to see, so it uses a foreign policy tool (sanctions) to bar him from all and any activities of normal human life. But Col. Baud is unbroken. He is resisting the draconian measures and decided to pick up the fight against this regime extralegal injustice. Make no mistake: What is happening to Col. Baud could happen to anyone tomorrow. The sanctions are a regime of pure, arbitrary political persecution.Links:Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

