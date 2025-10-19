Unstoppable Change Will DESTROY Western Racist Hegemony | Chandran Nair

Originally published on 18 Oct 2025.
Has the world finally woken up to Western hypocrisy? How do we understand the power dynamics that have shaped our world for 500 years? What happens now that the veil of a 'liberal world order' has been lifted for the 85% of the world living outside the West?To explore these questions, I'm joined by Chandran Nair, a Malaysian businessman and scholar. He is the founder of The Global Institute for Tomorrow, an independent think-tank based in Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur.In our conversation, we explore the deep roots of colonialism and racism in today's geopolitics, dissecting how events in Gaza have become a clarifying moment for the world. We also touch upon the shifting global economic order, Europe's subordination to the US, and the myth of deglobalization.Links:Global Institute for Tomorrow (GIFT): https://global-inst.com/Nair's Linkedin: / chandran-nair-57184418a Nair's X (Twitter): https://x.com/cnomicsNeutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...