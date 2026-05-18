US & EU Nuclear ESCALATION Is Insane | Profs. I. Hughes & P. Kuznick

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Ivana Nikolić Hughes of Columbia University and Peter Kuznick of American University about the NPT review conference, nuclear deterrence, first strike thinking, Trump and launch power, pressure for more states to seek nuclear weapons, the role of US allies in the Gulf, Europe and Japan, and the small but real hope offered by the nuclear ban treaty and public action.
Links:
Ivana Nikolić Hughes at Nuclear Age Peace Foundation: https://www.wagingpeace.org/ivana_nikolic_hughes/
Ivana Nikolić Hughes at Columbia University: https://www.columbia.edu/cu/chemistry/fac-bios/nikolic/faculty.html
Peter Kuznick at American University: https://www.american.edu/cas/faculty/kuznick.cfm
The Untold History of the United States by Oliver Stone and Peter Kuznick: https://www.simonandschuster.net/books/The-Untold-History-of-the-United-States/Oliver-Stone/9781982102531
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:24 Global danger and NPT review
00:05:05 Proliferation pressures rise
00:08:38 Deterrence and first strike risk
00:17:26 Disarmament failure and collapse
00:23:19 Iran and the limits of war
00:29:28 Trump and nuclear launch power
00:43:42 US allies and security shifts
00:56:17 Nuclear ban treaty and final hope