Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
US & EU Nuclear ESCALATION Is Insane | Profs. I. Hughes & P. Kuznick
0:00
-1:10:58

US & EU Nuclear ESCALATION Is Insane | Profs. I. Hughes & P. Kuznick

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 18, 2026

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Ivana Nikolić Hughes of Columbia University and Peter Kuznick of American University about the NPT review conference, nuclear deterrence, first strike thinking, Trump and launch power, pressure for more states to seek nuclear weapons, the role of US allies in the Gulf, Europe and Japan, and the small but real hope offered by the nuclear ban treaty and public action.

Links:

Ivana Nikolić Hughes at Nuclear Age Peace Foundation: https://www.wagingpeace.org/ivana_nikolic_hughes/

Ivana Nikolić Hughes at Columbia University: https://www.columbia.edu/cu/chemistry/fac-bios/nikolic/faculty.html

Peter Kuznick at American University: https://www.american.edu/cas/faculty/kuznick.cfm

The Untold History of the United States by Oliver Stone and Peter Kuznick: https://www.simonandschuster.net/books/The-Untold-History-of-the-United-States/Oliver-Stone/9781982102531

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:24 Global danger and NPT review

00:05:05 Proliferation pressures rise

00:08:38 Deterrence and first strike risk

00:17:26 Disarmament failure and collapse

00:23:19 Iran and the limits of war

00:29:28 Trump and nuclear launch power

00:43:42 US allies and security shifts

00:56:17 Nuclear ban treaty and final hope

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture