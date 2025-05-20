Pascal’s Substack

Pascal’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klonda56's avatar
Klonda56
9h

I think by now in May 2025 we can recognize this as not even the actions of empire but really specifically the actions of the zionist movement and their countless captains inside US government: the Blinkens, the Selfowitzes, the Mike Walzes, the Rumsfelds.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
14h

"Even if the skies were shorter than my knees, I would not kneel." - Cyrus the Great

Leave Persia be on its rocky plateau. That bunch have form.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Pascal Lottaz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture