Not only marxists complain about the state of the US Empire, the libertarians, too, are shocked with the direction the West is taking. Here is one of their analyses:Jeffrey Tucker joins Pascal to examine declining trust in Western institutions. Tucker links central banking, financialization and inflation to inequality, war and household insecurity. They debate China’s economic success, the limits of ideology, and whether democracy has failed or been captured by oligarchic interests. The discussion considers Trump’s promises, political retaliation, constitutional change and public disillusionment before turning to healthcare incentives, living standards and the difficult question of how a more humane society could emerge from today’s institutional crisis.Jeffrey's Links:Brownstone Institute: https://brownstone.org/Jeffrey Tucker’s articles: https://brownstone.org/author/jeffrey...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Jeffrey Tucker: facts, ideology and liberty04:04 Fiat money, central banks and the warfare state09:56 China’s growth and the debate over economic freedom16:32 What happens when society loses trust?20:06 Trump’s promises, power and disillusionment25:07 Lawfare, democracy and the American founding36:51 Trump, Obama and containing popular anger46:10 Living standards, healthcare and a squandered future
US Capitalism at Brink of COLLAPSE. The Shock is Here | Jeffrey Tucker
Not only marxists complain about the state of the US Empire, the libertarians, too, are shocked with the direction the West is taking. Here is one of their analyses:Jeffrey Tucker joins Pascal to examine declining trust in Western institutions. Tucker links central banking, financialization and inflation to inequality, war and household insecurity. They debate China’s economic success, the limits of ideology, and whether democracy has failed or been captured by oligarchic interests. The discussion considers Trump’s promises, political retaliation, constitutional change and public disillusionment before turning to healthcare incentives, living standards and the difficult question of how a more humane society could emerge from today’s institutional crisis.Jeffrey's Links:Brownstone Institute: https://brownstone.org/Jeffrey Tucker’s articles: https://brownstone.org/author/jeffrey...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Jeffrey Tucker: facts, ideology and liberty04:04 Fiat money, central banks and the warfare state09:56 China’s growth and the debate over economic freedom16:32 What happens when society loses trust?20:06 Trump’s promises, power and disillusionment25:07 Lawfare, democracy and the American founding36:51 Trump, Obama and containing popular anger46:10 Living standards, healthcare and a squandered future