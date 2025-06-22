🚨 US (Claims) Attack on Iran Nuclear Sites. Tehran Silent. Retaliation Coming?

Originally published on 22 Jun 2025.
The USA just announced with a lot of fanfare that it bombed the three nuclear sites in Iran, Forod, Natanz and Isfahan. But is that true? Did it actually deliver bombs with its airplanes as the president said? The Iranians are not yet confirming what happened and some limited reports have been out about the strikes actually not doing much more damage than what has already been inflicted in previous strikes by Israel on the same facilities. What could this mean?