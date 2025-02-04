US Empire SHATTERED By Iran & S.Arabia's Latest SURPRISE

The power dynamics in West Asia are shifting away from US Empire as we speak, and mainstream media barely covers it. Saudi Arabia and Iran have gone from a cold detente to a pragmatic entente that will completely change the region, and there is nothing the US, Isreal or Europe can do about it. It is not ideology that is driving this change, but cold pragmatism combined with the necessities of the rising global multipolarity. Follow Dr. Arta Moeini on these outlets: Agon magazine: www.agonmag.com Peace and Diplomacy: www.peacediplomacy.org/arta-moeini-2/ Twitter:twitter.com/artamoeini?s=21&t=g8LQsbMyozr3KHvMhAfgQg Dr. Moeini is the director of research and head of US Operations at the Institute for Peace and Diplomacy, a Think Tank in North-America. He researchers the future of the international order from a realist perspective and writes a lot of very useful analytical essays.