Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
US Escalates To Nuclear Threat | Stanislav Krapivnik
0:00
-42:00

US Escalates To Nuclear Threat | Stanislav Krapivnik

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 08, 2026

Pascal Lottaz is joined by former US Army officer and military analyst Stanislav Krapivnik to discuss Trump’s threats toward Iran, the claimed rescue mission, risks to Gulf energy routes and power systems, the danger around nuclear sites, Israel’s role, and whether Iran, Russia, and China can raise the cost of a wider war.

Links:

Stanislav Krapivnik YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MrSlavikman

Stanislav Krapivnik on X: https://x.com/StasKrapivnik

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and Trump threats

00:03:11 Failed rescue or covert raid

00:11:20 US limits and losses in Iran

00:14:14 Trump outburst and energy targets

00:22:03 Retaliation and nuclear danger

00:27:19 Can Iran force a US stop

00:29:54 Russia China and wider war

00:33:03 Pressure on Israel and US costs

00:38:30 Deterrence and the nuclear line

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