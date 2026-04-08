US Escalates To Nuclear Threat | Stanislav Krapivnik

Pascal Lottaz is joined by former US Army officer and military analyst Stanislav Krapivnik to discuss Trump’s threats toward Iran, the claimed rescue mission, risks to Gulf energy routes and power systems, the danger around nuclear sites, Israel’s role, and whether Iran, Russia, and China can raise the cost of a wider war.
Links:
Stanislav Krapivnik YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MrSlavikman
Stanislav Krapivnik on X: https://x.com/StasKrapivnik
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction and Trump threats
00:03:11 Failed rescue or covert raid
00:11:20 US limits and losses in Iran
00:14:14 Trump outburst and energy targets
00:22:03 Retaliation and nuclear danger
00:27:19 Can Iran force a US stop
00:29:54 Russia China and wider war
00:33:03 Pressure on Israel and US costs
00:38:30 Deterrence and the nuclear line