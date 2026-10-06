US Gulf Empire Collapses, Ukraine War Escalation in Kiev | Larry Johnson

Why lose in one war if you can simultaneously lose two? That seems to be new strategy of the US empire as it is headed toward escalation but ultimately regional defeat in Ukraine and the Gulf. But is it real or just an elaborate scheme to lull us all into believing that the Empire is crumbling?Larry Johnson argues that Iran has exposed deep weaknesses in American military power, from vulnerable Gulf bases to overstretched aircraft carriers. Drawing on his recent Russia visit, he discusses Moscow’s outlook, Ukraine’s battlefield prospects, and the danger of direct conflict with Europe. He also warns that damaged energy infrastructure could prolong shortages and inflation worldwide. The conversation examines China’s resilience, satellite navigation, Pakistan’s balancing act, and the potential consequences of renewed fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement.Larry's Links:Sonar21: https://sonar21.comLarry Johnson Substack: https://larrycjohnson....Counter Currents YouTube: / @counter_currents_channel Larry Johnson Patreon: https://www.patreon.co...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Larry’s Russia visit and Western narratives05:00 Russia, Europe and the risk of wider war15:12 Larry’s prediction for Kyiv and Ukraine19:05 Hormuz, diesel and a prolonged energy crisis23:39 Will economic warfare against China backfire?28:54 Iran and the vulnerability of U.S. military power40:46 China, Iran and the changing strategic balance44:12 Pakistan, Yemen and the Saudi stakes