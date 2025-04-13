US Lawmaker REVEALS How MIC Wrecks World, Syria, and the USA | Dennis Kucinich

Originally published on 16 Mar 2025.

For a decade the US and western media pretended to be greatly concerned about poor Syrian civilians being slaughtered by their government. Last week, 1000s of Syrians were killed point blank in mass executions by the new Al-Qaeda terrorist regime that took over the state in a Turkey-backed coup de force. And the West remains silent and complicit in this very predictable humanitarian catastrophe. Why does the USA and its European satellites still engage in sich horrible manufactured catastrophes?To get first-hand insights, I’m talking today to Dennis Kucinich a former mayor of his native Cleveland, Ohio, and a Member of the US House of Representatives, where he served from 1997 - 2013. Mr. Kucinich also ran for the US presidency in 2004 and 2008 and he has been one of the rare consistent voices against US warfare, opposing the Iraq war and later even flying to Syria together with then congress woman Tulsi Gabbard to understand the plight of the country first hand. He recently wrote an article on his Substack about the manufactured tragedy in Syria: https://open.substack.com/pub/kucinic...