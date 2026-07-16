Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
US Loses Gulf States, Starts New Front, Demands Impunity
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US Loses Gulf States, Starts New Front, Demands Impunity

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Jul 16, 2026

The US-Israeli war alliance is losing its allies in the gulf. The resumption of the Iran War is a reflection of US desperation and the best idea Washington has? Start a new front against international law itself. The decline of the empire is accelerating.Support us on Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

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