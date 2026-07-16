US Loses Gulf States, Starts New Front, Demands Impunity

The US-Israeli war alliance is losing its allies in the gulf. The resumption of the Iran War is a reflection of US desperation and the best idea Washington has? Start a new front against international law itself. The decline of the empire is accelerating.Support us on Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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