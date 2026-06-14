Dr. Arta Moeini, Managing Director of U.S. Operations and Research Director at the Institute for Peace and Diplomacy, discusses radical realism, regional power, and the limits of global hegemony. The conversation covers China, Iran, neutrality, middle powers, Ukraine, Israel, U.S. strategy, Europe’s dependence on America, and why a post-unipolar world may be shaped more by regions, cultures, and civilizations than by one global system.Links:Institute for Peace and Diplomacy: https://peacediplomacy.orgNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction to Arta Moeini and IPD00:01:35 Radical realism and world politics00:03:59 Why radical realism differs from neorealism00:08:34 China, culture, and global hegemony00:14:52 Power beyond tanks and GDP00:18:10 Middle powers and multinodality00:22:34 Neutrality at the edge of empires00:30:34 U.S. regional disruptors and alliances00:36:24 Elite networks and bad state choices00:40:06 Europe, NATO, and American influence00:45:41 The coming post-unipolar world
US Military Bases Are Being DESTROYED. Iran‘s Greatest Victory | Dr. Arta Moeini
Jun 14, 2026
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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