US Plans For MORE Porxy-Wars. Sanctions On Unwilling Pawns

[Part 1 of 2] After Georgia has expressed time and again that it wants to be part of the West and wants the best possible relations with the EU. Leaders in Brussels and Washington are now openly debating putting the entire country under sanctions for the crime of not wanting to elect more hawkish leaders on Russia. Wanting a good relationship with the West is not enough. You also have to be on board with becoming the next staging ground for a proxy war against Russia in order to be counted as a "loyal ally" of the West. Insubordination is nothing the transatlantic neocon elites are willing to put up with. In this talk, we are discussing Georgia, the sanction systems, and the greater geopolitical goals of the US deep state. To discuss this, I got with me again my friend and colleague Lasha Kasradze, a Georgian analyst in the US and, for the first time, Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, a retired US army officer, former Chief of Staff of the Secretary of State, and member of the activist group Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity. Lasha Kasradze is an international relations analyst with the focus on the states of the former Soviet Union. He concentrates on the South Caucasus and the Black Sea regional affairs. As a keen observer of regional affairs, he has discussed conflicting geopolitical interests between the West and regional powers on you tube platform. Lasha has also shared his analyses on the geopolitical podcast of the Stratfor/Rene company- a geopolitical analyses firm. In 2020, he was asked by the rector of the Sokhumi State University (SSU) in Tbilisi, Georgia to become an academic advisor and a strategic business development officer for SSU. Lasha has been an independent international relations analyst. He is a strong advocate for fostering exchange of ideas and critical thinking. Towards this end, he has conducted exclusive interviews with prominent guests from the US in an effort to facilitate a free flow of objective analyses within the society of his native Georgia . Lasha has written for the Center for New America and his articles have also been published with New Eastern Europe and The National Interest. He holds degrees from Rollins College and The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University in International Relations.