US Plays With Total War Insanity | Patrick Henningsen

The Iran War is a multi-decade history of step-by-step escalation to get to total war and the peak of the strategy is around the corner. Today I'm speak with Patrick Henningsen, American journalist, geopolitical analyst, and founder of 21st Century Wire.
Links:
Patrick Henningsen on 21st Century Wire: https://21stcenturywire.com
Patrick Henningsen on Substack: https://patrickhenningsen.substack.com
Watch the SUNDAY WIRE show on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@21stCenturyWireTV
Follow Patirck's daily short reports on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/21wire_media/
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:17 Iran trip before the war
00:04:20 Protests and street evidence
00:08:23 Riot playbook and covert tactics
00:14:27 Media alignment and propaganda
00:20:17 Plans chaos and US interests
00:25:22 Lobby power and cabinet picks
00:40:31 Covert influence and sovereignty
00:52:17 Trump posts and market shocks