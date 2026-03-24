Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
US Plays With Total War Insanity | Patrick Henningsen
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US Plays With Total War Insanity | Patrick Henningsen

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Mar 24, 2026

The Iran War is a multi-decade history of step-by-step escalation to get to total war and the peak of the strategy is around the corner. Today I'm speak with Patrick Henningsen, American journalist, geopolitical analyst, and founder of 21st Century Wire.

Links:

Patrick Henningsen on 21st Century Wire: https://21stcenturywire.com

Patrick Henningsen on Substack: https://patrickhenningsen.substack.com

Watch the SUNDAY WIRE show on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@21stCenturyWireTV

Follow Patirck's daily short reports on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/21wire_media/

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:17 Iran trip before the war

00:04:20 Protests and street evidence

00:08:23 Riot playbook and covert tactics

00:14:27 Media alignment and propaganda

00:20:17 Plans chaos and US interests

00:25:22 Lobby power and cabinet picks

00:40:31 Covert influence and sovereignty

00:52:17 Trump posts and market shocks

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