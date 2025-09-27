Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

US Realignment SHOCKS Europe / Pakistan Changes The Game / Nepal Color Revolution? | Arnaud Bertrand
US Realignment SHOCKS Europe / Pakistan Changes The Game / Nepal Color Revolution? | Arnaud Bertrand

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Sep 27, 2025

Originally published on 25 Sept 2025.

As Europe begs the US to stay, a new Trump administration appears to be pivoting away from its old allies and towards a surprising new understanding with China. Is the transatlantic alliance fracturing for good, and what does this mean for the global balance of power?To discuss this and more, today I’m talking again to Arnaud Bertrand, the French geopolitical analyst and prolific Twitter publisher.We explore the signs of a major US pivot away from Europe and towards China, and how European leaders are panicking in response. We also break down the political chaos consuming France, the game-changing new Saudi-Pakistan alliance reshaping the Middle East, and why the recent protests in Nepal might not be the color revolution some analysts claim.Links:Arnaud's X (Twitter): https://x.com/rnaudbertrandNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

