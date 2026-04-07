Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
US Retreats. Multipolar War Escalates. | Prof. Saul Takahashi
0:00
-55:08

US Retreats. Multipolar War Escalates. | Prof. Saul Takahashi

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 07, 2026

US alliances now look less like protection and more like danger. Pascal Lottaz speaks with international human rights lawyer Saul Takahashi about living through the UAE missile alerts, the Gaza genocide, US bases turning allies into targets, Japan’s risks, failed deterrence, and the breakdown of the old order.

Links:

Saul Takahashi Researchmap: https://researchmap.jp/saul_takahashi

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Saul Takahashi and UAE experience

00:07:36 Gaza genocide and Gulf fallout

00:12:13 Neutrality law and legal gray zones

00:17:40 US bases as magnets in Gulf and Japan

00:26:08 Takaichi Trump and Japan China ties

00:37:44 Proxy war risk and old order collapse

00:44:18 Regional security and multipolar shift

00:49:14 Colonialism clarity and public pressure

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