US Retreats. Multipolar War Escalates. | Prof. Saul Takahashi

US alliances now look less like protection and more like danger. Pascal Lottaz speaks with international human rights lawyer Saul Takahashi about living through the UAE missile alerts, the Gaza genocide, US bases turning allies into targets, Japan’s risks, failed deterrence, and the breakdown of the old order.
Links:
Saul Takahashi Researchmap: https://researchmap.jp/saul_takahashi
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Saul Takahashi and UAE experience
00:07:36 Gaza genocide and Gulf fallout
00:12:13 Neutrality law and legal gray zones
00:17:40 US bases as magnets in Gulf and Japan
00:26:08 Takaichi Trump and Japan China ties
00:37:44 Proxy war risk and old order collapse
00:44:18 Regional security and multipolar shift
00:49:14 Colonialism clarity and public pressure