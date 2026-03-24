Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
US Sacrifices Gulf States for Empire | Ex- Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo
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US Sacrifices Gulf States for Empire | Ex- Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Mar 24, 2026

The US has turned its "protection promise" into a war trap. Not only is Washington deliberately throwing its Gulf allies under the bus to absorb Iran's firepower, but it is also intentionally wrecking their oil and gas industries. The US benefits hugely, as it remains one of the sole open producers and suppliers of oil and gas. In combination with the recent regime change operation in Venezuela, this power play guarantees the Petro-Dollar, which then also means the USD will keep its reserve currency status. What a power play, and what an incredible way of ruling not only over enemies but over allies at the same time. Conclusion: only a sovereign (neutral) foreign policy can guard one's economy and one's peace.

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