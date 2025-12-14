US Trying To Fool Europe: New National Security Strategy Changes NOTHING

Originally published on Dec 13, 2025.

At the end of November this year, the United States published the so-called National Security Strategy. This document here, and when I say the United States, what I mean is actually the White House. I will explain in a moment why that matters. On the one hand, what we've also seen in December is that Representative Thomas Massey, Congressman Thomas Massei, introduced a bill to remove the United States from NATO. Sounds quite interesting, doesn't it? The National Security Strategy also says that the strategy of the United States now needs to be shifted away from dominating the entire planet toward new goals and overall, the assumption might emerge that the United States is seriously changing its strategy of how to approach global war and peace.But I now come around to the conclusion that this is largely a fat morgana, a make-believe. And I, the longer I look at this, the more I think that Brian Tic actually is right when he. Phrase this as just another iteration of continuity of agenda, division of labor. And other Strat US strategies in order to keep everything the same.

