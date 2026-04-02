Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Grazia BF's avatar
Grazia BF
4d

Excellent article, Pascal, thanks! The only silver lining for one of the worse-ever war crimes is this kind of liberating reflection by some of the people directly witnessing and being affected by it. I feel nauseated by the current 'war of choice' against Iran, which could better be called a war of cowardice, a war of lies, a war of callousness, a war of two nuclear genocidal states again a non-nuclear state signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, a war of die-hard colonialists, a war of repeated crimes against sanity and humanity.

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Pascal Clérotte's avatar
Pascal Clérotte
4dEdited

No way. France will stay in the Indian ocean - but Switzerland will decolonize the Léman lake, the Valais and the Tessin!

US, UK and France are not NATO.

What war in the Indian Ocean? Neither the UK nor France have been waging war there for 70 years.

Finally, neutrality only applies to neutral countries, Pascal.

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