Hegemony is over not only on the outside but within the US, too. The decline is irreversible says my guest today, Colonel Douglas Macgregor. We talk about Russia’s next moves in Ukraine, the risk of wider NATO escalation, U.S. support for foreign wars, and why America’s base network and war spending may be unsustainable. Macgregor argues the U.S. is losing control, the economy is the real pressure point, and a major pullback from overseas is coming.Links:McGregor Warrior Substack: https://macgregorwarrior.substack.comThe National Conversation: https://thenationalconversation.orgNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Russia and Ukraine Turning Point00:13:40 NATO Pressure and Nuclear Risk00:15:14 America Rejects Another War00:21:27 Bases, Parties, and Retreat00:24:50 Soviet Collapse and U S Decline00:29:21 Cuba Puerto Rico and the Hemisphere00:32:24 Empire Mindset and Iran00:37:23 Media Pressure and Public Pushback00:40:44 Debt, Cuts, and the End Game
USA Collapsing: Washington‘s Soviet Moment Is Here | Col. Douglas Macgregor
May 30, 2026
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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