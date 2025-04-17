USA Ending Its Own Hegemony. Tariffs Are HUGE Gift To China And BRICS | Dr. Warwick Powell

Originally published on 6 Apr 2025.
Donald Trump has slapped massive tariffs on almost all countries that have trade with the USA and the Stockmarket has fallen into an abyss over the past 2 days. What the heck is this about and is the US digging its own grave or is this a brilliant Trumpian Masterplan?To discuss this I’m talking today with my colleague and friend, Dr. Warwick Powell who is an Adjunct Professor at Queensland University of Technology and a Senior Fellow at the Taihe Institute.Part 1 of Essay: https://open.substack.com/pub/warwick...Part 2 of Essay: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2025-04-05...