USA In Shock: Russia Just Won BIG In Asia | Dr. Anuradha Chenoy
Pascal Lottaz
Dec 12, 2025

Originally published on Dec 11, 2025.

Last week, Vladimir Putin visited India and was received there with the highest honours. What does this tell us about these two countries and the emerging BRICS states? Here to discuss with me is the Indian scholar and Russia expert, Professor Anuradha Chenoy, a former professor and dean at the School of International Studies at India’s prestigious (JaVa Halal) Jawaharlal Nehru University. Links:Anuradha's articles in "Economic and Political Weekly": https://www.epw.in/author/anuradha-ch...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

