USA Is Defunding Regime-Change NGOs: This Changes Everything | Dr. Glenn Diesen
Mar 01, 2025

Originally published on Feb 18, 2025.

For the longest time, USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) have been funding foreign NGOs to influence local populations through media propaganda and the pretense of a civil society consensus. Donald Trump just pulled the plug on that one by defunding USAID and even going after the NED. This is unprecedented in modern history that a state dismantles its own cognitive warfare apparatus. What happened?I'm discussing these tectonic shifts with Professor Glenn Diesen, a professor at the University of Southeast Norway.Find Glenn on other platforms:Substack: https://glenndiesen.substack.comYouTube:    /  @gdiesen1    Twitter: https://x.com/glenn_diesen?s=21

