Originally published on 29 Nov 2025. Ukraine is marred in a corruption scandal, investigated by its anticorruption bureau, NABU, linking very high profile politicians to all sorts of illegal money schemes. What a coincidence that this is coming out right now, when the USA is trying to except power over Kiev to accept Trumps so called “28 Point Peace Plan”. Here to make sense of this is again Professor Ivan Katchanovski. Professor Katchanovski is a Ukranian-Canadian political scientist at the University of Ottawa and the author of the books “The Maidan Massacre in Ukraine: The Mass Killing that Changed the World” and most recently “The Russia-Ukraine War and its Origins.”

