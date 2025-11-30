Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
USA Rules Ukraine Through Anticorruption Agency | Prof. Ivan Katchanovski
0:00
-58:07

USA Rules Ukraine Through Anticorruption Agency | Prof. Ivan Katchanovski

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Nov 30, 2025

Originally published on 29 Nov 2025. Ukraine is marred in a corruption scandal, investigated by its anticorruption bureau, NABU, linking very high profile politicians to all sorts of illegal money schemes. What a coincidence that this is coming out right now, when the USA is trying to except power over Kiev to accept Trumps so called “28 Point Peace Plan”. Here to make sense of this is again Professor Ivan Katchanovski. Professor Katchanovski is a Ukranian-Canadian political scientist at the University of Ottawa and the author of the books “The Maidan Massacre in Ukraine: The Mass Killing that Changed the World” and most recently “The Russia-Ukraine War and its Origins.”

Links:Help Prof. Katchanovski: https://gofund.me/79a58e94dAnd read his new book here (free): https://link.springer.com/book/10.100...FB post about NABU and FBI:   / 25684146844521859  Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture