Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
USA Wants to DESTROY The ICC. Attacks Global Community | Prof. Yusra Suedi
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USA Wants to DESTROY The ICC. Attacks Global Community | Prof. Yusra Suedi

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Jul 15, 2026

The contempt with which the US is treating international law has found a new low point. The State Department now officially says it wants to dismantle the ICC.Dr. Yusra Suedi, an international law scholar at the University of Manchester and founder of SAIL, joins Pascal Lottaz to examine the US campaign against the ICC, the limits and value of international courts, pressure on smaller states, and Europe’s role. They also discuss the Gaza case at the ICJ, why proving genocide is legally difficult, and why international law still matters.Links:SAIL Simplified Approach to International Law: https://www.learnsail.org/Yusra Suedi on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/yusrasuedi.b...Yusra Suedi on LinkedIn:   / yusrasuedi  Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 International Law and Its Courts00:07:03 The US Campaign Against the ICC00:19:42 Courts as Justice and Political Pressure00:34:00 Can the US Dismantle the ICC00:43:31 The Legal Test for Genocide

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