Venezuela, Iran, BRICS: The Empire Strikes Back | Dr. Pietro Shakarian

Originally published on Jan 6, 2026.

With the "mask fully off" regarding the intervention in Venezuela, I’m left wondering: has the international order officially dissolved into the law of the jungle? As the crosshairs shift toward Tehran, will Russia and China finally shatter the sanctions regime to prevent regime change?To understand if we are witnessing the Soviet-style collapse of the West, I’ve invited back Dr. Pietro Shakarian, a lecturer in history at the American University of Armenia in Yerevan, to offer his analysis from the strategic crossroads of the Caucasus.Links:Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

