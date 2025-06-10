Pascal’s Substack

Pascal’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert's avatar
Robert
3h

Macron's trip to Vietnam was a great example of France unable to escape their obsession with their past glory. He didn't read his audience well - claiming that France was a nation of peace, when there are Vietnamese who lived through the French war of re-colonisation. Offering to help Vietnam against China, when Vietnam views China as their largest trade partner and competitor. Telling Vietnam to take a strong stance against Russia, when Russia stood by Vietnam during it's wars of independence, and the Vietnamese PM stood next to Putin during the May Day celebrations.

In reality, France is feeling friendless, kicked out of Africa, hostile to Russia, facing US tariffs, and looks to it's former colonies for assistance. Unfortunately Vietnam does not share France's worldview, and France isn't important in Indochina anymore.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Autonomy0's avatar
Autonomy0
3hEdited

Though relatively short, possibly the best article I have read on NATO's war on Russia in that - unlike most which tend to focus on one aspect or the other - this one details the all-important historical aspects, pulling in all strands, AND describes, with a psychiatrist's precision, the current malaise of the western political elite which motivates it to use its house-trained media (and terrorism!) to to push for a war large enough in scope and consequences to allow that elite to obliterate the geopolitical incompetence on its part which got us into this perilous situation in the first place.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pascal Lottaz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture