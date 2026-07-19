Desperate times call for desperate wars. As the US is failing to subdue Iran with missile strikes, the crazies in Washington are cooking up an even bigger screw-up: Ground invasion.Larry C. Johnson joins Pascal to discuss the renewed US-Iran war, pressure on Gulf states, the Strait of Hormuz, and the risk of fuel shortages. They examine US missile and drone stocks, Iran’s military options, China’s role, Saudi Arabia and Yemen, possible ground operations, and Washington’s conflict with international law.Links:Transition Protocol: / @transition_protocol Sonar21: https://sonar21.comNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction and renewed Iran war00:07:24 Gulf strategy and Saudi Arabia’s Yemen move00:13:31 Gulf states, US bases and China’s role00:21:02 US drones and the limits of ground war00:30:53 Missile stocks, fuel shortages and international law
War Machine REACTIVATED: US Ground Invasion Prep As Missiles Run Low | Larry C. Johnson
Jul 19, 2026
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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