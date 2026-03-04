War Update: Iran Withstands Attacks, Punishes US & Allies | Prof. Seyed M. Marandi

If you kill the leader of an entire religion, and start a war of aggression during a country's holiest month—the equivalent of being attacked in the West right before Christmas—you better be damn sure you have a swift way to victory. With every day this war drags on, the pain on the US and its regional allies—including Isreal, the primary reason for the war—increases. And Iran knows this. Professor Marandi tells me that Iran has been preparing for this type of scenario for decades. There are reasons why all their important military infrastructure is deep under ground. Listen to Dr. Marandi, Professor at the University of Tehran explaining what it means to be in the city of attack and how the Iranians are reacting to the US' largest assault on the region and on International Law.

