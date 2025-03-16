Washington Is Destroying the USA to Rule the World | Dr. Arthur Khachikian

Originally published on Mar 5, 2025.

How come that, as Jimmy Dore says, "there are homeless people under every bridge in America, and they don't even fix the bridges"? How is it possible that in the nominally richest economy in the world there is so much poverty, drugs, and despair and why did that problem grow over the unipolar moment when the USA was the unquestioned sole superpower on this planet? Well, turns out, hegemony is not good for the hegemon. Clinging to global dominance comes with heavy costs, born by the most vulnerable of society—a process that already the USSR had to go through and now it's the USA that is learning the same lesson.Today I’m talking to Dr. Arthur Khachikian. Arthur holds a PhD in International Relations from Stanford University, where he wrote a dissertation on Great Power Politics and Intervention in the international system. He currently teaches at an Armenian University in Yerevan, the capital city. Today we want to discuss the very large picture of contemporary world politics.