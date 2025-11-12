Washington's Greatest Fear — Berlin-Moscow Alliance | Alexander Rahr

Originally published on 11 Nov 2025.

Once upon a time, many many aeons ago, a youthful Vladimir Putin, freshly minted President of Russia, held a speech in the German Parliament—and received a standing ovation for it. Back in those days German-Russian relations were at an all-time high. Well, we live in a completely different universe now, and if you ask most people in Europe, they will tell you it’s because that president from back then turned into an insane dictator. But, what really happened? How come that today, Twitter is full of german intellectuals and politicians who can’t wait for a direct war with Russia? Here to help with this question is Alexander Rahr, the Research Director of the German-Russian Forum and a great proponent of a return to friendly bilateral relations. Mr. Rahr served for many years in US, European, and Russian think-tanks, seeing first hand the dramatic changes in the relationship. He is also the author of the German Langauge Political Thriller: “The Golden Gage of Kiev”.Links:The Golden Gage of Kiev (Book): https://www.eulenspiegel.com/buecher/...Eurasien Gesellschaft: https://www.eurasien-gesellschaft.org/Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

