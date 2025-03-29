An argument I hear more and more from guests on my YouTube channel (Neutrality Studies) is that with increasing speed, the US is beginning to resemble the USSR in its last decade. The latest colleague to make this argument is Dr. Arthur Khachikian, a US-educated Armenian scholar who is himself a ‘product’ of the end of the Cold War.

The Trap of Grandeur

At the heart of the frightening transformation lies what Khachikian calls “the trap of grandeur”—a delusion born of unchallenged power. After the Cold War, the US found itself alone at the top of the global order. But rather than building an inclusive peace, it pursued unilateral dominance, expanding NATO, waging wars in the Middle East, and systematically alienating Russia. This hubris, he argues, mirrors the Soviet Union’s global overstretch and economic exhaustion.

The US has spent trillions on foreign interventions with little to show for it—Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Georgia, Ukraine. “We became like the Soviet Union,” Khachikian says bluntly. “Declaring wars all over the world and losing them.” Meanwhile, the American middle class has been hollowed out, infrastructure is crumbling, and half the country lives paycheck to paycheck. The empire consumes the republic.

The irony is bitter: while China has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty by cautiously adapting Western economic models, the U.S. has funneled its resources into unwinnable wars and military-industrial profits. What was once a self-confident democracy has become a beleaguered oligarchy with declining standards of education, collapsing public services, and a public increasingly alienated from its elites.

A Propaganda State?

Khachikian also points to another disturbing parallel: the rise of a propaganda apparatus that echoes Soviet information control. In today’s America, dissenting views on foreign policy are often met with vilification, not debate. “You say maybe this wasn’t a good idea, and you’re a Russian agent right away,” he remarks. This stigmatization of disagreement, coupled with widespread media consolidation and narrative control, resembles the very mechanisms the USSR used to maintain its ideological grip.

Furthermore, the West’s Cold War-era distinction between the Soviet regime and the Russian people has vanished. Now, anything Russian is demonized. The cultural space for diplomatic nuance or intellectual humility has collapsed under the weight of binary thinking and moral absolutism. The ability to learn from history—one of liberalism’s great promises—has been replaced with institutional inertia and cognitive rigidity.

This is more than political dysfunction; it’s a civilizational identity crisis. The US once inspired Soviet citizens like Khachikian through culture, education, and freedom. Now, it tries to export its values through coercion and regime change—a strategy doomed to fail. “America didn’t invade the USSR to make us love capitalism,” he says. “It was persuasion, not invasion, that worked.”

Strategic Amnesia and the Decline of Wisdom

What’s most tragic, Khachikian argues, is that none of this was inevitable. There were voices of restraint—Jack Matlock, William Perry, George Kennan—who warned against NATO expansion and the squandering of post-Cold War goodwill. But US elites chose domination over equilibrium, mistaking temporary supremacy for eternal mandate.

There is, however, a faint hope. Like all imperial arcs, this too may run its course. Khachikian believes in cycles. Just as the Soviet people grew disillusioned with grand ideological narratives, young Americans may begin to question the militarized myths sold to them.

However, for the time being, the US is eerily close to the place the USSR once was at: overextended, ideologically rigid, domestically fractured, and blind to its own decline. What brought down the Soviet Union wasn’t just economic failure—it was a loss of humility, of flexibility, of connection to reality. If America cannot rediscover those virtues, it risks collapsing under its neo-hegemonic aspirations.