Pascal’s Substack

Pascal’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Concerned Citizen's avatar
Concerned Citizen
2d

It is self defense - just for the western powers. They are defending the dregs of their fading colonial powers in a desperate attempt to prevent the birth of a multipolar world.

If Israel loses regional hegemony and the subservient Arab countries unite, the west is irrevocably castrated from its main energy source.

Self defense against having embarrassing sex tapes surface is also plausible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Henrik Schmidt's avatar
Henrik Schmidt
2dEdited

Thanks for putting the newsspeak into human words. We have to be reminded again and again, the media outlets are as powerful as big brother in 1984. 👍❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pascal Lottaz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture