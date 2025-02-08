Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

West DESTROYING Itself In Syria. Russia Not Falling For The Trap
Feb 08, 2025

[1 of 2] The Jihadist take-over of Syria is first and foremost a tragedy for the people of Syria who might be in for the fate of Libya. But for Russia this is an entirely different thing. Unlike Washington, Moscow does not try to over-extend and fight for 20 years for a lost cause. Rather, it lets its enemies saw the seeds of their own future defeat. If one thing is clear by now, it's that Al-Qaeda-run governments always come back to hunt the USA. My guest today is Graham Fuller, a former CIA intelligence officer and geostrategist.

