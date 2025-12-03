Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Western Projection: Creating Enemies to Maintain Power | Dr. Jan Oberg
Western Projection: Creating Enemies to Maintain Power | Dr. Jan Oberg

Originally published on 1 Dec 2025.

The global center of gravity is shifting. One way we see this clearly is by the number of important conferences that are being organised outside the Collective West. My guest today recently visited two of those recently in China. Dr. Jan Oberg is joining us today again to discuss what he learned there.

Links:Jan Oberg’s Article on China: https://thetransnational.substack.com...Jan's article on Trump’s Gaza plans: https://thetransnational.substack.com...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

