West's BIGGEST Mistake: New Russia Rising | Vitaly Mironov

Vitaly Mironov, one of Russia's greatest humanists, discusses the profound shock he and his colleagues who always wanted better relations with the West are going through. We talk about the Pskov Forum, Russian-Western relations, Russophobia, the immanent danger of war, and why many Russians see the conflict as larger than Ukraine. He shares views on Russian history, memory of WWII, ties with Ukraine, and the need for people-to-people dialogue, culture, and peace forums to rebuild understanding.Links: Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps: 00:00:00 Introduction to Vitaly Mironov00:00:52 Why the Pskov Forum was created00:03:18 Russia’s view of Europe in 202600:05:35 Is the West dealing with Putin or Russia?00:14:37 Putin, the West, and a changed Russia00:21:14 Russian public opinion and the war00:26:20 Why the West misunderstands Russia00:32:00 The Great Patriotic War and Russian memory00:36:06 Feeling Russian history, not just knowing it00:40:35 The meaning of the Russia-Estonia border00:44:18 Rebuilding ties with Ukrainians and the West00:53:11 Can Russia and the West still avoid war?00:55:07 Optimism, peace work, and future forums