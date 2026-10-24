What Australia REVEALS About The US Empire | Dr. Jeff Rich

The USA sold Australia a Submarine that will never be delivered. In return, they got a Deep See submarine port that they can use in perpetuity. Well played, Washington! Or was it maybe not?Jeff Rich joins Pascal to examine Australia’s political upheaval and its place within American power. They discuss One Nation’s rise, migration, neoliberal reforms, and growing doubts about national autonomy. Rich argues that AUKUS strengthens foreign military access while constraining Australia’s choices, and proposes understanding US allies as privileged dominions within an imperial hierarchy. The conversation also explores media influence, elite networks, relations with Asia, hostility toward Russia, and the changing meaning of national identity in an increasingly interconnected world.Jeff's Links:The Burning Archive on Substack: https://jeffrich.substack.comThe Burning Archive on YouTube: / @theburningarchive Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Australia’s political crisis05:20 Migration and settler colonialism10:11 Voting systems and One Nation’s rise20:28 Neoliberalism and the limits of market reform26:27 AUKUS and Australia’s autonomy37:41 US dominions, elites and media power47:26 Australia’s relationships with Asia and Russia52:47 National identity and the Burning Archive
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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