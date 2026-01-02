Pascal’s Substack

Pascal’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kojo's avatar
Kojo
3dEdited

And the same EU oligarchy wants to send European teenagers to die in the east attacking Russia, and their parents to die under the bombs that will get sent to Europe in retaliation.....in what these elites says an existential battle against countries that are "autocratic", "don't share our love of democracy" etc.

What democracy? And what is the war actually in service of?

Later note: I now also recall something that might be a hint as to why anti-war voices could be supressed.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/pentagon-fails-eighth-audit-targets-2028-pass-pentagon-says-2025-12-19/

https://www.congress.gov/119/meeting/house/118371/documents/HHRG-119-GO06-20250611-SD004.pdf

This giant ooutflow of money from taxpayers to the weapons merchants, is surely a hint of the incentives going on for EU bureacrats too?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Pascal Lottaz and others
Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
3d

Perfectly advocated and written Pascal

It’s a tortuous, slippery slope, pray Russia soon defeats NATO and their E.U, the UK and their U.S as arch protagonists conflagration… then and only then will sanity return, perverse and ironic that once again, the supposed free world, the citizenry of the vaunted “Garden” rely upon Russia as they did 85+ years previously to extract freedom loving peoples from fascist tyranny… amazing if not so true… just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) From New Zealand

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Pascal Lottaz and others
88 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture