What Really Happened When The USSR Broke Apart | Dr. Peter Mamradze & Lasha Kasradze

Originally published on 25 Mar 2025.

The dissolution of the Soviet Union was without doubt one of the most consequential events of the 20th century. While over-all the process took place peacefully, there were areas and moments of bloodshed before and after the fateful days of 1991. Today I'm talking to someone who not only lived through those days but was close to the political process in one of the former Soviet republics. Dr. Mamradze is a physicist who became a politician after his country's independence but had observed events closely all through the 1980s. He later served as chief of staff to the ex-president of Georgia, Eduard Shevardnadze and as a Member of the Georgian Parliament.