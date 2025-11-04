Pascal’s Substack

Pascal’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julian Hudson's avatar
Julian Hudson
4d

Security guarantees are a diversion from the real issue which is that, the West still wants to destroy Russia. Security guarantees for Ukraine but not Russia is a clear case of one country achieving its security at the expense of another.

As long as there is a NATO or a NATO that is repackaged under the guise of security guarantees there can be no peace in Europe.

Because there will always be a security imbalance between Nazis and Russia. The NATO alliance will always be bigger than any alliance Russia could hope to build.

NATO is building/expanding its size by incorporating all of the former members of the Warsaw Pact. The E.U., the political and sanctions of NATO is expanding in lockstep with NATO.

Alliances don't reduce the odds of war, they increase them because they multiply the odds that a war will be triggered.

The only ways to reduce the odds of war is for NATO to either cease to exist or for it to retreat and make good on its promise to not go one inch to the East.

All of the former Warsaw Pact members must be neutral, even if they are in the E.U.

The U.S. must renounce the Wolfowitz Doctrine, Monroe Doctrine, Close all of its N.G.O.'s, shutdown the C.I.A., renounce hegemony etc.

This list obviously isn't exhaustive. The U.S. is the spoiler in all of this. America needs to go home, close its overseas bases of colonial occupation and learn to mind its own business. Just as George Washington stated in his Farewell Address.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nanabukulu21's avatar
Nanabukulu21
3d

Members of UK Parliament are pretty onboard with war with russia via Ukraine. It shows the ignorance of our so called representatives. That a country the size of russia and with its weapons. Would not at anytime be able to wipe the uk out. Especially with our dependency on the us for our miniscule weapon system in comparison to russia. On communicating with our junior housing minister Matthew Pennycook often mispronounced. He as a labour minister denies there ever was an potential agreement sabotaged by bojo. Says UK cannot be neutral or diplomatic because that would be telling another sovereign nation what to do and will contnue to give Ukraine lethal aid as long as they need it.

My sadness in all of this is the lack of any feelings for human life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pascal Lottaz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture