Hola. Pascal here.

As I wrote in my last post, I’ve been working on getting better organised before the new semester starts as to have more time to grow what I have come to see as a form of ‘intellectual dissident network’ of people who are countering the Washington-Brussels MICMAC war machine (to borrow Ray MacGovern’s concept).

Looking at what’s going on and how deeply much of the West is lost in toxic narratives about themselves and their perceived enemies, I’ve come to the preliminary conclusion that the best way for us, who wanna talk a bit of sense into a nonsensical political process, is to provide resources and connections.

I think it is most advisable to try to connect world-wide horizontally among other pro-peace minded folks (academics, activists, groups, diplomats, politicians, analysts, etc.) to increase not only the exchange among us but the visibility of each other, with the goal of ‘breaking through’ into mainstream discourse at some point. In german, this is called forming a ‘Counter-Public’ (Gegenöffentlichkeit). What we need is a global counter-public to the still dominant toxic war-mentality in many (luckily not all) western capitals.

To this end, we have implemented some updates in Neutrality Studies and are working on new projects. All of the below listed updates are free to use. I am making a point of publishing all my content on YouTube and elsewhere under a Creative Commons License, which means anyone can just take the content and reuse it as they see fit. So, please, if you have an idea of how to make something of your own out of the videos and texts you find below, feel free to just take and create!

Language Channels

For one, we’ve added new language channels to our portfolio. The Neutrality studies YouTube Channel Network is now available in 12 languages with a total of over 460k subscribers (😁).

English: youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

German: youtube.com/@NeutralityStudiesDE

French: youtube.com/@NeutralityStudiesFr

Spanish: youtube.com/@NeutralityStudiesES

Portuguese: youtube.com/@NeutralityStudiesPT

Italian: youtube.com/@NeutralityStudiesIT (new)

Russian: youtube.com/@NeutralityStudiesRU

Arabic: youtube.com/@NeutralityStudiesAR

Chinese: youtube.com/@NeutralityStudiesCN

Japanese: youtube.com/@NeutralityStudiesJP

Indonesian: youtube.com/@NeutralityStudiesID (new)

Hindi: youtube.com/@NeutralityStudiesHI (new)

PDF Transcripts

Additionally, Andy (the genius programmer behind the translations) made it possible to get PDFs of the transcripts of all new talks. Since late January, all Neutrality Studies videos have PDF transcripts attached in the descriptions. Please note that there is one caveat: since this process relies on the translation mechanism, you can’t get English-language transcripts directly from my main channel. To get the English transcripts, you have to go to one of the language channels (no matter which one), find the video, click into the description, and there you’ll find the link to the English transcript alongside the translated transcript.

Shorts & Arguments Channel

Furthermore, we have added a dedicated “shorts and arguments” channel to our portfolio on which we will publish short-form content, mainly selected arguments from my guests that will be presented either in under one minute (a “YouTube short”) or between 2-8 minutes but without intro etc. The hope is to provide useful arguments that sometimes might not get enough attention within a one hour program and reach audiences that are less inclined to view a 1h interview but might find some arguments of my guests insightful.

youtube.com/@ArgumentsNeutralityStudies

Neutrality Studies on Spotify and Apple Podcasts

I’m also glad to say that we are finally on Spotify and Apple Podcast! My lovely partner agreed to help me put my discussions out there as well. There will be a few days lag between an episode coming out on YouTube and it going to the podcast platforms, but we are getting the talks there bit by bit. By the way, they are all published in a new (fun?) design.

On Apple Podcast

On Spotify

More to come

Lastly, we are working on a new Podcast format called “COMPASS”. The concept is still a work in progress, but this format should enable panel discussions with up to four participants and various hosts. I hope we can expand this approach and, with the support of the above language channels, turn it into a truly global discussion. More infos will follow (hopefully soon).

Have a great weekend ahead, happy Ramadan if you are in the Muslim world, and remember: stay neutral.

Pascal