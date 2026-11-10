Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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DeangalvinFL's avatar
DeangalvinFL
12h

Yes, yes, yes. It started as a civil war. It still is.

The other call out that you missed is the West side of the country voted overwhelmingly for the Ukrainian speaking candidate that wanted to pursue better relations with Europe. The East side, which are now the contested areas, voted overwhelmingly for the Russian speaking candidate that wanted to continue close relations with Russia.

The pro-Russia candidate won in both 2010 and 2014, however the votes on the West side were 70, 80, or even 90% for pro-EU and the votes on the East side were 70, 80, or even 90% for pro-Russia.

When the elected pro-Russia President was overthrown "the people" living in the East revolted and ultimately voted to join Russia! This democratic expression is completely ignored in the EU and USA press and politics.

Please continue to use the term "civil war" in your discussions. It is closer to the truth. Thank you.

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Mark Donaghey's avatar
Mark Donaghey
13h

Well-written recapitulation of how the entire population of Ukraine was sold down the river by the West, urging on the most extreme fascist elements of Ukrainian society. A Civil War it is, and will continue to be, no matter what "peace settlement" is eventually arrived at. The US and EU "intelligence community(TM)" will keep on funding Ukrainian fascists to commit terrorist attacks against the civilian population living in Russian territories won from Ukraine in this utterly disgusting and avoidable war.

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