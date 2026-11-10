An Essay by Henrik Petersen

Ukraine

An acquaintance of mine declared, during a rather heated discussion, that he supported Ukraine ‘one hundred per cent’. Something about the way he spoke of the country and the conflict prompted me to ask a question:

‘Which Ukraine do you mean?’

I have never been to Ukraine myself, and I make no claim to be an expert on its history. Over the past few years, however, I have tried to understand the political divisions and the war that has continued since 2014. One of the books that has helped me is political scientist Nicolai N. Petro’s The Tragedy of Ukraine (2023),[1] which describes how deep historical and cultural divisions have come to shape the country’s politics.

Here in Sweden, by contrast, the picture of Ukraine presented in public discourse is remarkably uniform. Sweden’s prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, recently spoke of defending Ukraine’s ‘freedom and independence’. It is as though the country had always possessed a single political will, a single understanding of its history and a single vision of its future — and as though this unity had been shattered by the war with Russia.

But the Ukraine that existed before 2014 looked very different.

In the 2010 presidential election, Viktor Yanukovych received more than 90 per cent of the vote in the Donetsk region and around 89 per cent in the Luhansk region. In Lviv he received less than nine per cent, and in Ivano-Frankivsk around seven. These were no minor differences. The election result revealed a country with two very different centres of political gravity.

Yanukovych won the presidential election with 48.95 per cent of the vote against Yulia Tymoshenko’s 45.47 per cent.[2] International observers judged the election to have been largely free and fair. The European Parliament welcomed the electoral process, and even Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty — which had been funded by the CIA during the Cold War — reported on 17 February 2010 that the election had generally met democratic standards.

Allegations of electoral irregularities were nevertheless raised in the West. But these do nothing to explain the enormous differences in political outlook between voters in the western and eastern parts of the country. This does not mean that voters in eastern Ukraine wanted to become part of Russia. But their political orientation differed radically from that of western Ukraine.

A Complex Reality

So what can it possibly mean to support Ukraine ‘one hundred per cent’ without taking these substantial differences into account? It was clear that my acquaintance had little sense of this complex reality. Instead, I found myself asking him which side of Ukraine he meant when he claimed to support it ‘one hundred per cent’.

In February 2014, the protests on Maidan in Kyiv reached their climax. On 21 February, Yanukovych and representatives of the opposition signed an agreement negotiated with the assistance of the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Poland.[3] Among other things, it provided for a return to an earlier constitution, a government of national unity and early presidential elections.

By the following day, militant opposition groups had taken control of central government buildings, and Yanukovych had fled Kyiv. The agreement had collapsed. Anyone committed to democratic principles should have protested. Why did the European states that had just brokered the agreement not insist that the agreed political process be carried through?

American involvement in Ukrainian politics was hardly a secret, either. In an intercepted telephone conversation, US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and the American ambassador in Kyiv, Geoffrey Pyatt, discussed which opposition politicians should be included in the forthcoming government.[4] This was several weeks before the deadly shootings in February.

And what actually happened during those decisive days?

At a literary gathering in Sweden a few years ago, I found myself in a discussion with a former journalist from Swedish public service broadcasting. I asked how she viewed the tragic events on Maidan on 20 February 2014, when around a hundred people were shot dead. She was adamant that it was Yanukovych’s security forces, Berkut, who had shot the demonstrators.

I asked whether she had read the research that challenged the prevailing narrative.

She had not.

The Ukrainian political scientist Ivan Katchanovski, based in Canada, has spent several years investigating the shootings. His conclusions are disputed, but in his examination of a court ruling issued in Kyiv in October 2023, he shows that the judgement contains evidence that demonstrators were fired upon from Hotel Ukraina, a building controlled by the opposition.[5]

There are also testimonies from people who claim to have taken part in the shootings on the opposition side, including Georgians.[6] These accounts, too, are disputed.

Then there is the leaked telephone conversation between Estonia’s then foreign minister, Urmas Paet, and the EU’s foreign policy chief, Catherine Ashton, on 26 February 2014.[7] Paet relayed information he had received in Kyiv suggesting that the same snipers might have fired on both demonstrators and police officers. This was second-hand information, not the result of any investigation of his own, but the conversation shows that the question was already being raised in the first days after the change of power.

I cannot judge for myself whether everything Katchanovski claims has been proved. My question is why so many crucial aspects of these historic events have disappeared from the narrative presented by the Swedish media.

Another such circumstance is the role of the ultranationalist groups.

Right Sector was a visible and militant part of the Maidan movement. The early leadership of the Azov Battalion had openly neo-Nazi connections and used symbols with the same historical associations. These groups enjoyed limited electoral support in the country, but wielded disproportionate organisational and military influence.[8]

The change of power was followed by protests and resistance in eastern and southern Ukraine. In April 2014, the government in Kyiv launched what it called an anti-terrorist operation in eastern Ukraine. The war in Donbas had begun.

Monitoring the Civil War

The former French officer Benoît Paré arrived in Ukraine in 2015 as an observer for the OSCE. In his bookWhat I Saw in Ukraine 2015–2022: Diary of an International Monitor (2025), he describes his experiences of the war and the people he encountered.

Paré has also examined the first months of the war. His assessment is that the separatist forces were relatively poorly equipped during the summer of 2014, and that there were no signs of the extensive Russian military assistance so often assumed in the West. According to Paré, this changed with the direct Russian military intervention at Ilovaisk in August 2014.[9]

This does not mean that Russia had previously lacked political influence or that Russian support had not occurred. But it does mean that the war’s domestic dimension cannot be dismissed.

Paré also recounts a visit to a supermarket in Kurakhove, where a local woman in her fifties spoke angrily to his Croatian OSCE colleague Marija, who listened calmly. Only afterwards did Paré learn what the woman had said: she wanted a complete embargo imposed on Donetsk so that its inhabitants would starve to death.[10]

‘This was indeed a civil war’, Paré concludes. The people she wanted to starve were not Russian soldiers, but her own compatriots.

When I hear people question whether there was ever a civil war in Ukraine at all, I think of this scene. But I also think of the former Swiss intelligence officer Jacques Baud, who has carried out assignments in Ukraine for NATO.

In a conversation with the former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter, Baud described how his task had been to establish where the separatist forces in Donbas were obtaining their weapons.[11] ‘There was strong pressure to explain where the rebels were getting their weapons’, he says. ‘To me it was perfectly clear that they were actually getting their weapons from defectors from the Ukrainian army. But there was strong pressure within NATO to say that no, they were getting their weapons from Russia.’

This does not rule out subsequent Russian arms deliveries. But that was the assessment Baud himself reached during the early phase of the war. In August 2015, the University of Cambridge published an article entitled ‘Don’t call it a civil war – Ukraine’s conflict is an act of Russian aggression’.[12]

Almost nine years later, the Swedish Institute of International Affairs published a report entitled ‘Why the Donbas War Was Never “Civil”’.[13] In light of everything that has emerged, I find the very injunction in the first headline offensive: ‘Don’t call it a civil war.’ As though the task were to determine which words may be used, rather than to try to understand what actually happened.

In this telling of history, Western involvement in the events of 2014 recedes into the background, while Russia’s role overshadows the political and armed conflict between Ukrainians. The Maidan events are presented as a democratic revolution that an authoritarian Russia seeks to crush. Not as a decisive stage in a process in which a politically divided country is exploited and driven towards war.

The consistent slant in Western accounts of this history says something about the geopolitical game of which the conflict in Ukraine has always been a part. The domestic conflict disappears behind the rivalries of the great powers, as do those Ukrainian voices whose political views do not fit the narrative.

The Human Cost

The human cost of this game is already immense. In February 2015, Minsk II was signed, an agreement which provided, among other things, that the areas of Donetsk and Luhansk would remain part of Ukraine, but with special autonomy.[14] The agreement was never implemented.

In an interview with Die Zeit in December 2022, Angela Merkel explained that the unresolved conflict had given Ukraine valuable time.[15] ‘Ukraine also used this time to become stronger, as we can see today’, she said.

Former French president François Hollande later confirmed that the time had been used to strengthen Ukraine’s military capabilities.[16] For the people of Donbas, the following years meant that the conflict continued, without the agreed political settlement ever being implemented.

In 2019, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was elected president of Ukraine with more than 73 per cent of the vote. A central part of his election platform was the promise to end the war.[17] He won a mandate for peace. But when he attempted to move forward with negotiations, he encountered resistance from ultranationalist groups that laid down their ‘red lines’ defining what the president would be allowed to agree to.[18]

Here the same question returns: Which Ukraine was the policy supposed to represent? The Ukraine that had elected a president on a promise of peace? Or the forces that believed they had the right to determine which compromises could even be discussed?

In the spring of 2022, following the Russian invasion, Ukraine and Russia negotiated a possible peace settlement in Istanbul. The Ukrainian delegation itself presented a proposal for neutrality in exchange for international security guarantees. On 9 April, Boris Johnson visited Kyiv. Ukraine’s chief negotiator at the time, Davyd Arakhamia, has since recounted that the British prime minister urged the Ukrainians not to sign any agreement with Russia, but to continue the war.[19]

As early as 20 April, Turkey’s foreign minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, said that after a meeting with NATO foreign ministers he had gained the impression that certain member states wanted to prolong the war in order to weaken Russia.[20] Switzerland’s then ambassador to Turkey, Jean-Daniel Ruch, who followed the peace process, has subsequently claimed that the United States and Britain prevented an agreement that had been within reach.[21]

Former US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland has also recounted that Washington and London had substantial objections to the draft agreement. When Ukraine began consulting its Western partners, the proposed settlement was challenged, and the negotiations eventually collapsed.[22] Taken together, these accounts leave little doubt that the attitude of the Western powers played a significant role in the peace process.

Support for the War

In Sweden, support for continuing the war now extends across almost the entire political spectrum. From the conservative prime minister Ulf Kristersson to Nooshi Dadgostar, leader of Sweden’s Left Party, the same message is repeated: Sweden must stand by Ukraine.

At a rally in central Stockholm in August 2026, Kristersson declared: ‘Now let us work together so that Ukraine wins this war. Slava Ukraini!’[23] We must stand by Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’, we are told. For as long as it takes to achieve what? Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to mobilise soldiers.

In an interview with Natalia Moseichuk in August 2026, Kyrylo Budanov, formerly head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service and since January head of President Zelenskyy’s office, explained that Ukraine needs at least 30,000 new soldiers every month.[24] ‘We have no other choice’, he said.

The Ukrainian historian Marta Havryshko has for some time been publishing videos and testimonies of violent forced recruitment, in which men are seized in the streets and taken away by recruitment personnel. These are not merely isolated video clips circulating on social media.

Ukraine’s ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, reported in February 2026 that his office had received 6,127 complaints against recruitment personnel during 2025, compared with 18 in 2022. Lubinets himself described the situation as a systemic crisis.[25]

On 2 November 2026, a confrontation broke out at a building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka outside Kyiv, where soldiers were being held at a temporary base belonging to an Azov unit. Relatives and others gathered outside following allegations that soldiers were being beaten and tortured inside. Four soldiers were taken to hospital.[26]

Ukrainian MP Anna Skorokhod has subsequently stated that all four had been beaten. The leadership of the Azov unit denies the allegations and has offered alternative explanations for the men’s injuries. Several Ukrainian authorities have launched investigations, but the circumstances surrounding the soldiers’ injuries have yet to be established. Three people, however, have been remanded in custody following the protests. I have not been able to find a single report on the incident in Sweden’s major newspapers.

As early as 3 June 2016, the British newspaper The Times published an article under the headline ‘Kiev allows torture and runs secret jails, says UN’. The article drew on UN reports of secret detentions and torture within Ukraine’s security service, the SBU.[27] It was therefore not the first time such allegations had been made against Ukrainian military or security-related organisations.

The Question Remains

My acquaintance, who supported Ukraine ‘one hundred per cent’, asked me during our discussion why I kept returning to the past. To the events of 2014, the Minsk agreements and the peace negotiations of 2022. What did any of that matter now? I tried to explain that the past is not merely a question of historical justice. It is also about understanding what opportunities there have been to end the war, which of them have been lost — and which may still exist.

I sent him a peace proposal by the American economist Jeffrey Sachs. In October 2026, Professor Sachs presented a peace proposal with four main points, which he also sent to Washington and Moscow: Ukrainian neutrality, a halt to NATO’s further eastward expansion, the possibility of EU membership for a neutral Ukraine, and a ceasefire along an agreed line.[28]

The latter would establish effective control over the territories without requiring either side to recognise the other’s territorial claims in law. It is a concrete proposal, intended to put an end to the killing without first demanding a military victory for either side. Which media outlets are discussing Sachs’s proposal? What other concrete peace proposals receive serious attention? And how often does the public get to hear a discussion of what a possible peace might actually entail? Ulf Kristersson speaks of defending Ukraine’s ‘freedom and independence’. But the freedom and independence of which Ukraine?

The Ukraine that displayed such profound political divisions in the 2010 presidential election? The Ukraine that in 2019 elected, by an overwhelming majority, a president who promised peace? Or a future Ukraine whose path in matters of security policy has already been decided in Stockholm, Brussels and Washington — and, as far as I can see, increasingly in Moscow as well?

Supporting Ukraine’s independence should have meant, all along, taking seriously the differing political views of its people. Not merely those views that coincide with our own geopolitical interests. And while Swedish politicians promise continued military support, it is the people of Ukraine who must live and die with the consequences.

Which Ukraine is it that you claim to ‘support’?

Henrik Petersen is a Swedish writer, translator and editor based in Stockholm. He served on the Nobel Committee for Literature from 2018 to 2020. His writing explores literature, history and international politics. On his Substack, he publishes commentary on international affairs.

Footnotes

[1] Nicolai N. Petro, The Tragedy of Ukraine: What Classical Greek Tragedy Can Teach Us About Conflict Resolution (Berlin: De Gruyter, 2023).

[2] OSCE/ODIHR, Ukraine: Presidential Election, 17 January and 7 February 2010. Final Report (Warsaw, 28 April 2010). https://www.osce.org/sites/default/files/f/documents/e/9/67844.pdf

[3] Agreement on the Settlement of Crisis in Ukraine, Kyiv, 21 February 2014, reproduced by the German Federal Foreign Office. https://www.auswaertiges-amt.de/resource/blob/260130/db4f5326f21530cad8d351152feb5e26/140221-ukr-erklaerung-data.pdf

[4] Intercepted telephone conversation between US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt, released in February 2014 – full transcript published by the BBC: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-26079957

[5] Ivan Katchanovski, The Maidan Massacre in Ukraine: The Mass Killing that Changed the World (Cham: Palgrave Macmillan, 2024), chapter 8, ‘The Maidan Massacre Trial Verdict, and Cover-up, Stonewalling, and Evidence Tampering’, pp. 211–248. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-67121-0_8

[6] Gian Micalessin, Ucraina: Le verità nascoste, documentary broadcast on Matrix, Canale 5, November 2017.

See also Ivan Katchanovski, The Maidan Massacre in Ukraine: The Mass Killing that Changed the World (Cham: Palgrave Macmillan, 2024), pp. 124–129, particularly pp. 124–127. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-67121-0_4 (Katchanovski discusses testimonies by Georgians who claimed to have witnessed or participated in the shootings, including those interviewed by Italian television. The allegations remain disputed.)

[7] Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ‘Regarding the telephone conversation between Foreign Minister Paet and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Catherine Ashton’, 5 March 2014. https://vm.ee/en/news/regarding-telephone-conversation-between-foreign-minister-paet-and-eu-high-representative

See also ERR (Estonian Public Broadcasting), ‘Paet Says Leaked Call is Real, Disputes Context’, 5 March 2014. https://news.err.ee/111848/paet-says-leaked-call-is-real-disputes-context

The Estonian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the leaked recording was authentic and that the conversation took place on 26 February 2014. Paet relayed information he had heard during his visit to Kyiv, including allegations that the same snipers had fired on protesters and police officers. The ministry emphasised that Paet was not presenting his own assessment of the opposition’s responsibility for the shootings.

[8] Vyacheslav Likhachev, ‘The “Right Sector” and Others: The Behavior and Role of Radical Nationalists in the Ukrainian Political Crisis of Late 2013 – Early 2014’, Communist and Post-Communist Studies, vol. 48, nos. 2–3 (2015), pp. 257–271. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.postcomstud.2015.07.003

Andreas Umland, ‘Irregular Militias and Radical Nationalism in Post-Euromaydan Ukraine: The Prehistory and Emergence of the “Azov” Battalion in 2014’, Terrorism and Political Violence, vol. 31, no. 1 (2019). https://doi.org/10.1080/09546553.2018.1555974

See also Vyacheslav Likhachev, ‘The Far Right in the Conflict between Russia and Ukraine’, Russie.Nei.Visions, no. 95 (Paris: IFRI, 2016). https://www.ifri.org/sites/default/files/migrated_files/documents/atoms/files/rnv95_uk_likhachev_far-right_radicals_final.pdf

Right Sector participated in the violent confrontations during the Maidan protests, while the Azov Battalion emerged in spring 2014 from radical nationalist and racist activist circles. Both had links to the Ukrainian far right. Right Sector received approximately 1.8 per cent of the nationwide party-list vote in the October 2014 parliamentary election.

[9] Benoît Paré, What I Saw in Ukraine: 2015–2022. Diary of an International Monitor (self-published, 2025), pp. 18–19.

[10] Paré, What I Saw in Ukraine, pp. 29–30.

[11] Scott Ritter, interview with Jacques Baud, ‘The Jacques Baud Interviews: Condemned for Speaking the Objective Truth’, recorded 24 October 2026 and published on YouTube, 25 October 2026, 1:02:19–1:03:06.

See particularly Baud’s account of his assignment to investigate the origins of weapons used by separatist forces in Donbas, his conclusion that they came from defectors from the Ukrainian army, and the pressure he experienced within NATO to attribute the weapons to Russia.

[12] Rory Finnin and Thomas D. Grant, ‘Don’t call it a civil war – Ukraine’s conflict is an act of Russian aggression’, University of Cambridge, 24 August 2015.

https://www.cam.ac.uk/research/news/dont-call-it-a-civil-war-ukraines-conflict-is-an-act-of-russian-aggression

[13] Julia Kazdobina, Jakob Hedenskog and Andreas Umland, ‘Why the Donbas War Was Never “Civil”’, SCEEUS Report No. 6, 2024 (Stockholm: Stockholm Centre for Eastern European Studies, Swedish Institute of International Affairs, 12 April 2024). https://www.ui.se/globalassets/ui.se-eng/publications/other-publications/why-the-donbas-war-was-never-civil-sceeus-report-no6-2024.pdf

[14] Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements, Minsk, 12 February 2015. United Nations Peacemaker: https://peacemaker.un.org/en/node/8827

[15] Angela Merkel, interview by Tina Hildebrandt and Giovanni di Lorenzo, Die Zeit, December 2022. https://www.zeit.de/2022/51/angela-merkel-russland-fluechtlingskrise-bundeskanzler/komplettansicht

[16] Théo Prouvost, ‘Hollande: “There will only be a way out of the conflict when Russia fails on the ground”’, The Kyiv Independent, 28 December 2022. Interview with former French president François Hollande. https://kyivindependent.com/hollande-there-will-only-be-a-way-out-of-the-conflict-when-russia-fails-on-the-ground/

Asked whether he agreed with Angela Merkel’s assessment that the Minsk negotiations had given Ukraine valuable time, Hollande replied: ‘Yes, Angela Merkel is right on this point.’ He added that Ukraine’s armed forces had become better trained and equipped since 2014, and that the Minsk agreements had provided the opportunity for this strengthening.

[17] Central Election Commission of Ukraine, official results of the second round of the presidential election, 21 April 2019. https://cvk.gov.ua/pls/vp2019/wp313pt001f01%3D720.html Zelenskyy received 73.22 per cent of the vote.

[18] ‘Civil society drew “red lines not to be crossed” for the president Volodymyr Zelensky’, Institute of Mass Information, 23 May 2019. https://imi.org.ua/en/news/civil-society-drew-red-lines-not-to-be-crossed-for-the-president-volodymyr-zelensky-i27943

Christopher Miller, ‘Explainer: What Is The Steinmeier Formula — And Did Zelenskiy Just Capitulate To Moscow?’, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 2 October 2019. The article describes opposition to Zelenskyy’s peace initiative among veterans, opposition parties, civil society organisations and ultranationalist groups, including an appeal setting out ‘red lines’ on 17 September. https://www.rferl.org/a/what-is-the-steinmeier-formula-and-did-zelenskiy-just-capitulate-to-moscow-/30195593.html

‘Three Rada factions draw “red lines” for Zelensky at Paris summit’, Interfax, 3 December 2019. The statement was issued jointly by European Solidarity, Batkivshchyna and Holos. https://www.interfax-russia.ru/military/news_eng/338989

‘Opposition rally “Redlines for Zelensky” ends in central Kyiv’, Interfax, 8 December 2019. https://interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/18260/

[19] Davyd Arakhamia, interview with Nataliia Moseichuk, broadcast on the Ukrainian television channel 1+1, 24 November 2023. Original interview:

See also Olena Roshchina, ‘Head of Ukraine’s leading party claims Russia proposed “peace” in exchange for neutrality’, Ukrainska Pravda, 24 November 2023. https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/11/24/7430282/

Arakhamia, who headed the Ukrainian delegation in the 2022 peace negotiations, stated that Boris Johnson had visited Kyiv after the Istanbul talks and urged Ukraine not to sign an agreement with Russia but to continue fighting. He also cited Ukraine’s distrust of Russian guarantees and the constitutional difficulties involved in accepting neutrality. He did not claim that Johnson alone had prevented an agreement.

[20] Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, interview with CNN Türk, 20 April 2022; reported by Anadolu Agency, ‘Some NATO states want war in Ukraine to continue: Turkiye’, 20 April 2022. https://m.aa.com.tr/en/russia-ukraine-war/some-nato-states-want-war-in-ukraine-to-continue-turkiye/2568852

[21] Jean-Daniel Ruch, interview with Antithèse, ‘Syrie, une défaite pour “l’Axe du mal”?’, recorded 9 December 2024 and published 15 December 2024, from 1:20:25 (‘Ukraine: l’échec des négociations d’Istanbul’).

Ruch, Switzerland’s ambassador to Turkey during the 2022 negotiations, argued that the United States and Britain had effectively brought an end to talks that, in his assessment, had been close to producing a ceasefire.

[22] Victoria Nuland, interview with Mikhail Zygar, ‘Victoria Nuland on Russia-NATO relations, peace negotiations with Ukraine, and the U.S. elections’, YouTube, 3 September 2024, from 52:56.

Nuland acknowledged that Ukraine had consulted its Western partners during the 2022 Istanbul negotiations. She stated that the United States, Britain and others had raised concerns about proposed restrictions on Ukraine’s future military capabilities. According to Nuland, questions about the terms arose both inside and outside Ukraine, and the negotiations subsequently collapsed.

See also Mark Episkopos, ‘Nuland fuels theory that Western powers killed 2022 peace deal’, Responsible Statecraft, September 2024. https://responsiblestatecraft.org/nuland-ukraine-peace-deal/

[23] Ulf Kristersson, ‘Tal av statsministern under firandet av Ukrainas självständighetsdag’ [Prime Minister’s speech at the celebration of Ukraine’s Independence Day], Sergels torg, Stockholm, 24 August 2026. Published by the Swedish Government Offices, 25 August 2026. https://www.regeringen.se/tal/2026/08/tal-av-statsministern-under-firandet-av-ukrainas-sjalvstandighetsdag/

[24] Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, interview with Nataliia Moseichuk, broadcast on Ukrainian national television, 28 August 2026. ‘Ukraine needs to mobilize at least 30,000 people every month, Budanov says’, Ukrinform, 28 August 2026. https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/4158672-ukraine-needs-to-mobilize-at-least-30000-people-every-month-budanov-says.html

See also Stanislav Pohorilov, ‘Ukraine needs to mobilise at least 30,000 people every month – Head of President’s Office’, Ukrainska Pravda, 28 August 2026. https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2026/08/28/8050796/

Budanov stated that Ukraine could not mobilise fewer than 30,000 people per month, describing this as the minimum necessary to maintain its existing military position. He also acknowledged that cases of forced mobilisation occurred and that such practices needed to be addressed.

[25] Kateryna Hodunova, ‘Ukrainian ombudsman gets over 6,000 complaints against enlistment officers in 2025’, The Kyiv Independent, 9 February 2026. https://kyivindependent.com/ukrainian-ombudsman-receives-over-6-000-complaints-against-enlistment-officers-in-2025/

Ukraine’s ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, reported 6,127 complaints during 2025, compared with 18 in 2022. These figures refer to complaints received, not necessarily substantiated violations.

[26] Natalia Bodnar and Tetiana Kryvishyn, ‘What happened in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, and what do we know about those who were injured? Azov answers five key questions’, Ukrainska Pravda, 4 November 2026. https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/articles/2026/11/04/8061242/

‘Clashes erupt outside Ukrainian National Guard facility near Kyiv amid abuse allegations’, Hromadske, 3 November 2026 (updated). https://hromadske.ua/en/society/273672-clashes-erupt-outside-ukrainian-national-guard-facility-near-kyiv-amid-abuse-allegations

‘Broken ribs and 25 detainees. Honcharenko releases video from Petropavlivska Borshchahivka’, Ukrainian News Agency, 2 November 2026. https://ukranews.com/en/news/1184966-broken-ribs-and-25-detainees-honcharenko-releases-video-from-petropavlivska-borshchahivka

Martin Fornusek, ‘How clashes over fake hostages near Kyiv fueled Russian disinfo blitz’, The Kyiv Independent, 6 November 2026. https://kyivindependent.com/fact-check-how-clashes-on-kyivs-outskirts-fueled-russian-disinformation-blitz/

The incident involved a temporary facility operated by a unit of the Ukrainian National Guard’s 1st Azov Corps. Its commander confirmed that 26 mobilised servicemen were housed there and that four men — Andrii Kuleshov, Ivan Yareshko, Oleksandr Pavliuchenko and Oleksandr Perminov — were subsequently taken for medical attention. Ukrainian MP Oleksii Honcharenko reported that one of the men had a broken rib.

Allegations that servicemen had been detained unlawfully and subjected to beatings or torture were disputed by the military authorities. The unit’s commander offered alternative explanations for the men’s injuries, including self-harm and pre-existing medical conditions. The military ombudsman’s office examined the circumstances, and investigations were announced.

The allegations of torture had not been independently established at the time of publication. Conversely, the confirmed presence of injured servicemen and the use of the facility to accommodate men returned after unauthorised absence warrant separate scrutiny from the demonstrably false claims that circulated about a child supposedly imprisoned there.

[27] ‘Kiev allows torture and runs secret jails, says UN’, The Times, 3 June 2016. https://www.thetimes.com/world/article/kiev-allows-torture-and-runs-secret-jails-says-un-vwlcrpsjn

United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Report on the Human Rights Situation in Ukraine, 16 February to 15 May 2016, fourteenth report, published 3 June 2016, especially paras. 29–44 and 55–60. https://www.refworld.org/sites/default/files/legacy-pdf/en/2016-5/575537c74.pdf

See also OHCHR, Arbitrary Detention, Torture and Ill-treatment in the Context of Armed Conflict in Eastern Ukraine, 2014–2021, UN document A/HRC/47/CRP.2, 5 July 2021, especially Annex I, documenting secret detention and torture at the Kharkiv regional headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) between 2014 and 2016. https://digitallibrary.un.org/record/4050657

The 2016 UN report documented torture and ill-treatment of conflict-related detainees by Ukrainian authorities, including allegations of unofficial detention facilities. The 2021 investigation provided further documentation of secret detention and torture by government actors. The UN also documented serious abuses by armed groups in territories outside Ukrainian government control.

[28] Jeffrey D. Sachs, ‘A Framework for Peace in Ukraine’, October 2026. https://www.jeffsachs.org/newspaper-articles/8p9jy8wm7nhjh87747hlnxr8ej5azy

The proposal includes Ukrainian neutrality, a halt to further NATO expansion, the possibility of EU membership for a neutral Ukraine, and a ceasefire along an agreed line without requiring legal recognition of territorial claims.