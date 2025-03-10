The recent blow-up between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump has sent shockwaves through Western diplomatic circles. The encounter, which played out in front of cameras rather than behind closed doors, marks a turning point in how the U.S. and Europe approach the Ukraine war. While European leaders continue clinging to outdated strategies, Washington appears to be changing course, realizing that Ukraine is no longer a winnable fight.

At the heart of this shift is a growing recognition—at least in the US—that Ukraine’s military situation is deteriorating rapidly. The battlefield momentum has turned decisively in Russia’s favor, with Ukrainian forces suffering from manpower shortages, declining morale, and dwindling Western military support. Meanwhile, Russia’s war machine is only growing stronger, making a decisive Ukrainian victory increasingly unrealistic. As Prof. Glenn Diesen put it, the war is already lost—it’s just a question of how bad the final deal will be for Ukraine.

The End of the NATO Illusion?

For years, the dominant Western narrative has insisted that Ukraine must be supported at all costs and that NATO expansion was inevitable. European leaders, particularly Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer, have pushed for stronger U.S. security commitments, hoping to lock Washington into a long-term confrontation with Russia. But Trump’s position is clear: there will be no NATO expansion, no full return of Ukrainian territory, and no open-ended U.S. security guarantees.

This reality is causing panic in Europe. Leaders who once framed the conflict as an existential battle for democracy now find themselves confronting the possibility that the U.S. will negotiate an end to the war on terms favorable to Russia.

The Zelensky Problem

Zelensky himself is in an increasingly precarious position. Having staked his leadership on total victory, he now faces a reality where Washington no longer sees him as an asset, but as an obstacle. His public outburst at Trump and his refusal to engage in serious diplomatic discussions suggest a man desperately clinging to a collapsing strategy.

There are growing indications that the U.S. is considering replacing him. As Trump and his allies question Zelensky’s legitimacy, the European media is suddenly entertaining discussions about Ukraine needing “new leadership”—something that was unthinkable just weeks ago.

A Diplomatic Shift?

Behind the political theater, something bigger may be happening. There is speculation that the U.S. and Russia are engaged in quiet, backchannel negotiations over Ukraine’s future. If true, this would explain why the public debate has become so chaotic—Europe is being kept out of the loop while Washington and Moscow hammer out the terms of an eventual settlement.

The fundamental question remains: Is this a genuine pivot toward peace, or just a strategic pause before another round of confrontation? As history has shown, Washington has often paused conflicts only to reignite them later.

Regardless, one thing is clear: the old narratives are collapsing, and Europe is unprepared for what comes next.

