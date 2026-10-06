Whistle Blower REVEALS Truth About West's War Obsession | Kolja Spöri

This man has seen almost every country on earth. And during his travels he witnessed one recurring pattern: The violence and wars in this world followed a simple pattern—induced and guided from Europe and America. In this talk he reveals his observations.Drawing on encounters in the Philippines, Somalia, Colombia, Syria and Donbas, Kolja Spöri presents his interpretation of covert influence, strategic waterways and prolonged warfare. Pascal questions the evidence behind these claims and explores the relationship between local conflicts and outside powers. Their conversation concludes with European security, political incentives and fears of a wider war between European countries.Kolja's Links:Picture of the Book cover featured in Kolja's travelblog: https://luxuryrogue.wo...Book: Dr. Dangerzone (book): https://www.amazon.com...Website: http://www.spori.netX: https://x.com/SporiSportLinkedIn: / koljaspori Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Introducing Kolja Spöri and Dr. Dangerzone02:09 The Philippines and Spöri’s claims about covert warfare08:33 Somalia, piracy and strategic shipping routes17:29 Colombia, the FARC and the Panama Canal26:48 Questioning the evidence and discussing Syria33:43 Donbas, Ukraine and the Minsk agreements47:16 European escalation and the incentives for war01:01:18 Dr. Dangerzone and where to follow Kolja