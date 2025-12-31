Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Whistleblower EXPOSES Shocking University Research | Dylan Cawthorne
Dec 31, 2025

Originally published on Dec 29, 2025.

Europe is gearing up for war. The militarization drive is undeniable and has by now also reached the universities. But, not everybody is ok with that. My guest today, in fact, quite his job as an Associate Professor at the University of Souther Denmark to protest the militarization of research projects. Dr. Dylan Cawthorne is a specialist in drone design and ethics and he’s here to explain to us what’s going on in European academia.Links:Dylan's website: https://www.dylancawthorne.com/Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

